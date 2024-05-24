Boruto's core cast is complete with Himawari's awakening, and it marks Two Blue Vortex's true start

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10, released on May 20, 2024, showed the awakening of Himawari Uzumaki as the next Jinchuriki of the Nine-Tailed Fox. The chapter was also a spotlight for Sarada Uchiha who single-handedly went against Hidari and avoided getting hit by his Chidori.

Unfortunately, the series' main protagonists were busy either despairing over their blunders or being defeated by the other. But Himawari's awakening confirmed one thing: the Two Blue Vortex manga series has now entered its true starting phase.

This could be linked to how the Naruto series had four protagonists, which are parallel to the four main lead members of Two Blue Vortex, with the latest edition being Himawari.

Why Himawari's awakening marks the real start of Boruto Two Blue Vortex

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 commenced with Jura leaving towards Himawari's direction as Hidari stayed behind to counter Konohamaru's squad. Unfortunately, Sarada arrived, and Hidari attacked her.

Sarada countered Hidari's attack with her Chidori and realized that the God Tree had the same power as her father. While this was happening, Konohamaru and his squad were watching how strong Sarada had grown.

On the other hand, Jura reached near Team 10, who were carrying Himawari in a safe direction. Jura impaled Team 10 in an instant and captured Himawari. Inojin tried to stop him, but the God Tree pierced his torso.

Himawari faced trauma after witnessing one of her saviors get fatally injured. She previously asked Kurama to do something, but he claimed that he could do nothing and that all control was in Himawari's hands. Upon witnessing Inojin get injured, Himawari awakened her Nine-tails chakra, and in the next chapter, she could be seen in action.

Kawaki, on the other hand, stood still, thinking about his defeat against Boruto. He initially thought of his plan to save Naruto from Momoshiki, but now that the protagonist had grown stronger without the powers of Karma, Kawaki's plan seems to be falling short.

His battle with the protagonist was pretty brief. Kawaki attacked the protagonist with his chakra rods, but he evaded them easily. The latter punched Kawaki so badly that he fell, making him realize that the protagonist would be a tough nut to crack.

Boruto, on the other hand, was traumatized over the possible awakening of Momoshiki inside him after the activation of Karma against Kawaki. If Momoshiki had taken over, he could have used the protagonist's body to kill some of his loved ones.

The protagonist trained for four years during the time skip with Sasuke to master his ninjutsu and everything else so that he wouldn't have to depend on Karma for power. He did this to save Hidden Leaf Village and get his identity back from Kawaki as the son of the 7th Hokage.

With this, these four characters are now in their fully powered forms: Sarada with her Sharingan, Himawari with her Nine-Tails chakra, Kawaki with his Doujutsu, and Boruto with his four years' worth of training.

Moreover, these four could now be considered equal in strength, thus indicating that Blue Vortex has finally marked its true start. Their goals and strength would make them a key part of the central plot, thus making the manga reach a new level of hype.

Final thoughts

The parent story of Boruto, Naruto, featured four central protagonists. While the story mainly revolved around Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha, Sakura Haruno and Kakashi Hatake also played a central role in the progression of the series' plot.

It wouldn't be surprising for the Two Blue Vortex manga series to be centered around four characters, just like its original series.

Two Blue Vortex chapter 11 is set to be released on June 21, 2024, and fans can expect this chapter to be on another level.

