Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 could see Boruto get more allies, thanks to Kurama & Himawari

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is due to come out soon and is going to show a lot more of the interactions between Himawari and Kurama, which could be pivotal for the series if the latter turns out to be the original version of the Nine-Tails. This is very important because it implies a version of Kurama who understands what reality was before Eida's Omnipotence and that could help the main character through his sister.

Himawari being aware that Kawaki and Boruto switched places could be a great way to show how she has become this series' version of her father, Naruto, and how her older brother has become this manga's Sasuke. Therefore, this could potentially be the angle that author Masashi Kishimoto was going for when he built this situation and could set up a way for the main character to get some allies for the coming events.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Explaining how Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 could see the protagonist getting support from other people

This theory suggests that there could be a possibility that the version of Kurama that is talking with Himawari could potentially have the former of his original version that was involved during most of the franchise. If that is the case, there is a possibility that he wasn't affected by Eida's Omnipotence and is aware of how things were before she used that ability.

That could have a lot of ramifications since he could convey the truth to Himawari, and she could get the ball rolling to make more people aware of what Kawaki did and how Eida's powers have been manipulating them. Further, this is something that could lead to her finding support in Team 10 and even with Shikamaru, who is the current Hokage, thus leading to the potential downfall of Kawaki.

All of this makes a lot of sense, but the biggest condition for this to happen is that this is the original Kurama which most fans are familiar with, but that is something that has not been confirmed yet. As of this writing, it has been stated that Tailed-Beasts can come back to life, but they lose the memories of their past lives, so Kishimoto would have to provide some explanation.

What could happen in the coming chapters

Two Blue Vortex chapter 10 is likely to develop several plot points (Image via Shueisha).

The coming chapters are going to be very interesting in the sense that they are going to develop Himawari's connection with Kurama and give more explanations of how she became a Jinchuriki and what they can do moving forward. Furthermore, there is also the threat of Jura and Hidari at the moment.

There is also the possibility of the protagonist getting involved with Orochimaru, although this is mere fan speculation at the moment, and also the chance of seeing more of Kawaki, who has been suffering constant obstacles at the moment. Moreover, there is also the chance of seeing Sadara Uchiha having greater involvement in the current storyline.

Final thoughts

There is a very strong possibility that Himawari is going to talk in depth with Kurama and could provide greater insight to the latter's memories and the knowledge he has at the moment.

Furthermore, if he remembers the pre-Omnipotence reality, this could be a major pivotal moment in the current plot.

