Jura's true power in Boruto Two Blue Vortex destroys the Naruto powerscale

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 has recently been leaked, revealing several interesting moments, particularly regarding the cliffhanger of Himawari and Kurama. However, another detail that involves Naruto's daughter is when she was being hunted by Jura, one of the Shinju clones, and the latter managed to use a Tailed Beast Bomb, which surprised a lot of readers.

The Boruto Two Blue Vortex manga already established that the Shinju clones are a direct result of the Ten-Tails and other people's chakra, thus resulting in them gaining a sense of individuality. While that makes sense and explains how Jura could shoot a Tailed Beast Bomb from his Rinnegan, the truth of the matter is that this breaks the Naruto powerscale to a whole new level.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series

Explaining how Jura's Tailed Beast Bomb in Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 broke the Naruto powerscale

Expand Tweet

One of the key moments in the recent chapter was when Jura and Hidari found Himawari and the rest of her team because they were going after "Bijuu chakra". This surprised a lot of fans since it was Himawari, as was shown in chapter 8, but one moment that also shocked a lot of people was when Jura, without any effort, shot a Tailed Beast Bomb from his Rinnegan eye.

Considering that Jura came to be because of the Ten-Tails' chakra, it makes sense that he is capable of pulling off a move of this category but it also shows how much the Naruto powerscale has been broken.

The original series already had an issue with power creep, particularly from the moment Madara arrived in the War arc. However, this attack by Jura could have potentially created even more problems in that department.

What was once an extremely powerful attack that required someone like Naruto to reach the peak of chakra strength and usage, is now something that Jura can shoot without much problem.

It is not illogical for someone like Jura to do this attack when considering his origin but it goes to show how much the powerscale in the franchise has changed throughout the years.

The role of Jura in the series

Jura in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

While it is difficult to predict how Boruto Two Blue Vortex is going to go, Jura is set to have a major role as an antagonist. This is displayed by the fact that he has been the Shinju clone with the most focus and has had a degree of development, at least in terms of individuality.

Furthermore, Jura is also strongly connected to the character of Naruto and also to the Bijuu chakra of Kurama, which makes the recent events with his daughter, Himawari, all the more interesting for readers.

It was hinted in the series that Kurama could return in some shape or form and that has potentially been proven to be the case, which is why there could be a resolution involving the entire Uzumaki family.

Final thoughts

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 has probably further broken the Naruto powerscale by having Jura shoot Tailed Beast Bombs so casually. However, it does make sense considering Jura's origin and how there has been a power creep in the franchise since the original series, so this is nothing new.

Related articles

Boruto Two Blue Vortex spoilers show Himawari as a Jinchuriki in chapter 9

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was named after the Uzumaki siblings, and Chapter 9 preview proves it

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 spoilers: Boruto vs. Kawaki Karma battle begins as Himawari finds Nine tails

Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback