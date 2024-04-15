Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 all but confirms Boruto's Future Sight

Boruto's Future Sight ability has become the center of discussion following the teaser preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapter 9. The upcoming chapter, which is scheduled for release on April 19, 2024, has ignited significant anticipation in the fandom as fans eagerly discuss the impending narrative twists. The details regarding the chapter's content remain under wraps, with spoilers yet to be revealed.

However, the official Naruto website has provided fans with a glimpse into the upcoming installment through a preview page. This teaser hints at pivotal events, including a long-awaited confrontation between Boruto and Kawaki, the series' two main protagonists. Additionally, subtle indications suggest that Boruto might wield foresight-like capabilities. This theory has intensified speculation among readers as they eagerly await the chapter's release.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and presents the writer's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 hints at a crucial power-up for the protagonist - The potential of Boruto's Future Sight

Expand Tweet

The previous chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga concluded with a cliffhanger as the God Trees Jura and Hidari launched an invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village. Adding to the tension, the closing pages of chapter 8 showed Himawari confronting these formidable adversaries.

Given the gravity of the situation, Boruto's intervention to protect his younger sister from the imminent danger posed by the invading forces was highly anticipated. However, the preview image for the upcoming chapter presents a surprising twist, showing Boruto engaging in a face-off with Kawaki instead.

This unexpected development has left fans eagerly anticipating the unfolding events in the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapter 9 showing the dynamic between the two main characters amid the looming threat of the God Trees invasion.

The preview page has sparked a flurry of theories and speculations, particularly regarding Boruto's Future Sight ability. From the manga's narrative so far, it's evident that Boruto remains vigilant about the situation in his village, despite being forced to go rogue. He has repeatedly come to the village's aid, such as during Code's attack.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 teaser preview page points to Boruto's Future Sight powers (Image via Shueisha)

He also closely monitors the movements of the evolved God Trees. Therefore, it stands to reason that he is aware of Jura and Hidari's invasion and their confrontation with Himawari.

As such, the absence of an immediate reaction from Boruto to the situation with his little sister suggests a significant possibility: his Future Sight powers. It's plausible that he possesses the ability to foresee events before they occur, a capability that wouldn't be out of reach for someone with the Jougan.

This power may have been active for some time, allowing him to maintain constant awareness of unfolding situations. Alternatively, he might possess a limited form of precognition, enabling him to foresee events within a certain timeframe.

Consequently, he likely knows that Jura and Hidari don't pose an immediate threat to Himawari, allowing him to focus his attention on Kawaki.

Final thoughts on Boruto's Future Sight

The truth about Boruto's Future Sight ability will soon be unveiled with the release of the upcoming chapter. It's plausible that he may have been intercepted by Kawaki while en route to assist Himawari as his Future Sight alerted him about the impending danger surrounding his sister.

Should Boruto indeed possess such a formidable ability, it's certain to have a significant impact on his forthcoming battles, such as against Kawaki and the God Trees.

Related links:

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 preview reveals Boruto vs. Kawaki confrontation

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex was named after the Uzumaki siblings, and Chapter 9 preview proves it