Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 preview reveals Boruto vs. Kawaki confrontation

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 is set to be released on April 19, 2024, and the spoilers for the chapters also haven't been released yet. However, a leak from the chapter was officially uploaded on the official website of Naruto.

The leak was centered around two of the main protagonists of the series as they were seen in a confrontation. This could be a prequel to a grand fight as two of the Ten Tail Trees had infiltrated the Hidden Leaf Village in the previous episode. It could also show Boruto arriving to save his loved ones from them and could have gotten caught up in a fight against Kawaki.

Disclaimer: This article has potential spoilers from the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 and has the author's opinion.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 reveals a sneak peek at an upcoming battle between the protagonists

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 sneak peek (Image via Shueisha)

A sneak peek for the upcoming Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 was revealed on the official Naruto website on April 12, 2024. The sneak peek comprised the series's protagonists engaged in a fight. Kawaki tried to hit Boruto Uzumaki with his chakra rods (black receivers) which Boruto evaded pretty easily. After this, they both stared at each other.

The sneak peek of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 could have indicated that Boruto had returned after the previous chapter's events. Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 saw the protagonist being chased by Kawaki after his conversation with Mitsuki. Kawaki had Delta alongside him.

As soon as Kawaki reached him, the protagonist used Flying Raijin Jutsu to flee from the Hidden Leaf Village. Shikamaru also tried to assist Boruto but Kawaki didn't listen to any of his talk. After this, the God Tree Claw Grimes were seen invading the Hidden Leaf Village and Kawaki went after them.

Kawaki (left) and Boruto (right) as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

These two fought and Kawaki was defeated by the Claw Grimes who later went after Sarada's group where Jura sensed Kurama's chakra from Himawari. Sarada was also there and Hidari declared Sarada as his opponent.

Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 could see a battle between these two forces and Sarada's group trying to save Himawari from Jura who could be chasing her after sensing Kurama's chakra. Boruto, who just left the Hidden Leaf Village, could be seen returning to save his sister from the villain.

This is where the Boruto Two Blue Vortex chapter 9 leak could appear as Kawaki, who was just defeated by Jura, could fight against Boruto who finally appeared in front of him. Kawaki could have tried to take Boruto by surprise but as revealed in the sneak peek, the latter evaded the chakra rods pretty easily

The fight between the protagonists could be short-lived as Boruto would prefer to save his sister from the Claw Grimes who had already defeated his teacher, Sasuke Uchiha. That being said, it is a good idea to take these speculations with a grain of salt and wait for the release of the chapter for official confirmation.

