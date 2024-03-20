Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 - Jura mistakes Himawari as Naruto as Kawaki loses to the Shinjuu

With the release of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, the manga saw the invasion of the Hidden Leaf Village by God Trees Jura and Hidari. However, during their search for Naruto, they followed the trail to Himawari, hinting at an interesting development.

The previous manga chapter saw Boruto beat Mitsuki and convey to him that he was his "sun." Additionally, Boruto also revealed to Mitsuki, Shikamaru and Ino that Naruto and Hinata were alive.

Right after, Boruto spoke with Shikamaru and Ino, revealing the secrets behind Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 - Jura and Hidari confront Himawari while searching for Naruto

Eida as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 (Image via Shueisha)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, titled It Doesn't Matter, opened with Eida using her clairvoyance to search for Mitsuki's trail.

Se witnessed Boruto and Mitsuki's interaction and was left bewildered by how cool Boruto was. Right after, Eida informed Kawaki and Delta about Boruto's location as they headed off to stop him.

The manga saw Boruto revealing everything he knew about the God Trees to Shikamaru. He was certain that if the God Trees were to either consume himself or Kawaki, it would mean the end of the planet.

Just then, Kawaki communicated with Shikamaru, informing him that he was going after Boruto. Upon hearing this, Boruto left the Hidden Leaf Village. Hence, Kawaki and Delta lost track of him.

Shikamaru, Kawaki, and Delta as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 (Image via Shueisha)

Back at Eida's residence, Mitsuki returned after his encounter with Boruto. Mitsuki conveyed to Eida how her Shinjutsu had made him understand what love felt like. In the past, Mitsuki did not believe that such feelings were important, but due to Eida's Shinjutsu, he could experience it.

Eida revealed why she knew she loved Kawaki and also revealed her longing to meet Boruto and have a long talk with him.

Eida and Mitsuki as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, just outside the Hidden Leaf Village, a Claw Grime could be seen heading towards the village.

Just when it reached close enough to the village, Jura and Hidari used the Claw Grime to reach its location by using Code's teleportation jutsu as the two God Trees invaded the Hidden Leaf Village.

Unfortunately, the Shinobi identified Hidari as Sasuke Uchiha and closed in, but the God Trees instantly killed them.

Jura and Hidari as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 (Image via Shueisha)

Soon after, Kawaki and Delta returned from their search for Boruto and immediately went up against the God Trees. Unfortunately for Kawaki, Jura beat him instantly and continued his search for Naruto Uzumaki.

Sumire and Sarada were heading toward the location of the intruders as Sarada was certain of confronting the God Tree based on her father - Sasuke. Meanwhile, Himawari and Team 10 ran into the God Trees.

Jura detected the chakra of the Nine-Tailed Beast and followed the same to Himawari.

Related Links

Why the Shinju invasion in Konoha is the perfect time for the side characters to shine

Why the Shinju's targets make perfect sense, explained

Kawaki will get an upgrade with Jura's cells (and this theory explains it)