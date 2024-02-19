Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Kawaki will get an upgrade with Jura's cells (and this theory explains it)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 7 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. However, the spoilers for the same have already emerged online as they hinted at evolved God Tree Jura making his move. According to the spoilers, Jura wanted to find Naruto Uzumaki as he was seeking answers to some of his questions.

But as fans know, Naruto Uzumaki is trapped inside another dimension by Kawaki. Hence, the evolved God Tree is bound to attack the Hidden Leaf Village in search of Naruto, possibly setting up a fight. According to a theory by one Boruto fan, Kawaki might just seize the opportunity to close the gap in strength between himself and Boruto.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Kawaki might use Jura's cells to upgrade himself

Expand Tweet

According to a theory by one Boruto fan on X (formerly Twitter) @OPMVORTEX, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex may see Kawaki upgrade his strength with an unusual method. As evident from the manga, Boruto has powered up a lot during the time skip period. Meanwhile, Kawaki may have only mastered the powers he derived from his karma.

As things stand, Boruto might be too overpowered for Kawaki. However, as fans know due to the flash-forward, Boruto and Kawaki are set to have a huge battle in the future. Hence, there is a very likely chance that Kawaki will become at least as powerful as Boruto by that time. According to @OPMVORTEX, Kawaki might attain this strength through an unethical method.

Jura as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

As hinted by the spoilers, Jura might soon attack the Hidden Leaf Village to find Naruto Uzumaki. This might likely lead to a battle that will see the end of the evolved God Tree. Considering how Amado previously used Shibai's physical remains to give powers to Eida and Daemon, @OPMVORTEX theorized that Amado might also help Kawaki power up by using Jura's cells.

While the theory might sound too far-fetched, one must remember that there are several characters in the series who implanted other people's remains to power up themselves. Thus, the theory is not entirely impossible. Moreover, Amado needs Kawaki's karma to resurrect his daughter Akebi Sanzu. Hence, he might be forced to comply with Kawaki's request.

Kawaki as seen in the Boruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

There might also be another reason why Kawaki might be interested in powering up using such a method. From the moment Jura was revealed, fans believed that he might be based on Jigen's chakra. If the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga confirms that Jura is indeed an evolved God Tree based on Jigen, Kawaki might be interested in the possibility of using the chakra from a previous vessel of Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Such a development could see Kawaki wanting to use Jura's cells to power up. Otherwise, Kawaki could implant his karma on Jura and resurrect himself in Jura's body. This could also be the reason why Kawaki uses a staff similar to Jigen in the flash-forward. That said, this is just a theory. Fans might have to wait for a long time before it gets confirmed true or false.