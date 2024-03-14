Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 8 preview hints at Jura and Hidari searching for Naruto in Konoha

On Thursday, March 14, 2024, the official website of the Naruto franchise released a sneak peek for the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8. The preview illustration hints at God Trees Jura and Hidari arriving at the Hidden Leaf Village to look for Jura's target Naruto Uzumaki.

The previous chapter saw Boruto fight Sage Mode Mitsuki. While Mitsuki wanted to beat Boruto to avenge Kawaki, Boruto helped him realize that Kawaki was not his sun. With that, Boruto conveyed to Mitsuki, Shikamaru, and Ino that Naruto and Hinata were still alive. Later, Boruto and Shikamaru came to an agreement to not disclose the truth about Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu to anyone.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 preview hints at Jura and Hidari making their move

On March 14, 2024, the official website of the Naruto franchise released a sneak peek preview for Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8. The manga chapter is set to be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Shueisha's V Jump super-sized May edition.

The manga's previous chapter saw Jura reading books while sitting beside Hidari. While he found reading and obtaining knowledge interesting, none of the books he had were able to answer his questions. Therefore, Jura decided to head to the Hidden Leaf Village to look for his target - Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki.

Jura and Hidari as seen in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 preview (Image via Shueisha)

From the scene shown in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 sneak peek preview, it can be deduced that God Trees Jura and Hidari have arrived at the Hidden Leaf Village in search of Naruto Uzumaki. One of the first places they visit in the village is an old bookstore.

As the two entered the bookstore, Jura thought that it was fantastic that they were able to find a bookstore. Jura was interested in the knowledge books carried. Thus, he thought their first location, albeit unexpected, looked quite promising

Hidari as seen in the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha)

As for Hidari, he wasn't as knowledgeable as Jura, hence, he could be seen looking for Naruto Uzumaki within the old books store.

What Hidari said:

"Are you here, Naruto Uzumaki?"

After translating the dialogues on the sneak peek preview, it seems like even Jura found the situation hilarious. The fact that Hidari called out for Naruto Uzumaki with a straight face within a bookstore seemed interesting to him.

Hence, fans can expect Jura to ask Hidari to stay back at the bookstore and attain knowledge just like he did back at their hideout.

