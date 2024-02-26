Boruto theory explains why Sarada is the ultimate "nemesis" of Omnipotence

Since the end of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga, fans have been left wondering why Sarada is not affected by Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu. Moreover, can her resistance come in handy to negate Omnipotence? Several fans have come up with various theories to answer the question. That's when one fan came up with a peculiar theory as per which Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan ability might be the key to negating Omnipotence.

The end of the Naruto Next Generations manga saw Eida manifest a switch between Boruto and Kawaki's positions through her passive Omnipotence Shinjutsu ability. While everyone else was manipulated into believing that Kawaki was Naruto's son, Sarada and Sumire retained their memories and knew that Boruto was the Seventh Hokage's son.

Boruto theory explains how Sarada could become Omnipotence's nemesis

Fan theory by a fan about Sarada and her Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

According to a fan theory on X (formerly Twitter) by @tbvboruto_, Sarada Uchiha's Mangekyo Sharingan ability might be Soul Manipulation, which might end up being the perfect nemesis for Eida's Omnipotence Shinjutsu.

As per the fan, Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan resembled religious relics used to represent "dhruva smriti." In Hinduism, it means the single-pointedness of perennial Awareness, which means being able to constantly remember who you are.

Shikamaru learning the problem with Omnipotence ability (Image via Shueisha)

A human being consists of two substances - Body and Soul. The body is the physical presence of a being that grows, changes, and creates memories. Part of these memories are retained, while others are forgotten.

In the manga's latest chapter, Boruto was seen telling Shikamaru that he need not bother to figure out Omnipotence Shinjutsu because it was pointless. According to the Shunjutsu's rules, Shikamaru would soon forget how Omnipotence worked because its concept would not stick to the memories of those who have been affected by it.

Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan eyes (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, unlike the Body, the Soul is the essence of a person which consists of personality, identity, and memories. As per the fan, Omnipotence manipulates the physical memories. However, Soul Manipulation could manipulate the soul to remind them of their real self and memories.

This is why when Sarada awakened her Mangekyo Sharingan, she was able to make her father Sasuke Uchiha listen to her despite his manipulated memories. As per the fan theory, Sarada may have unknowingly used her Soul Manipulation ability to speak directly to Sasuke's soul, forcing him to listen.

Sasuke witnessing Sarada's Mangekyo Sharingan (Image via Sportskeeda/X)

The physical memories of a body can be forgotten over time, however, the Soul, i.e., the spiritual essence of a person can never be forgotten.

This may lead fans to wonder why Sarada had not used the same ability on Shikamaru during the time skip. According to the fan, this may be because Sarada herself might not be aware of her Mangekyo Sharingan ability. Hence, she may have not deemed it necessary to activate it when around Shikamaru. Moreover, the manga hasn't hinted if Sarada has expanded her knowledge about her own evolved dojutsu.

