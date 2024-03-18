Why the Shinju invasion in Konoha is the perfect time for the side characters to shine in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 is officially set to be released on Thursday, March 21, 2024. However, days before its release, the manga's alleged spoilers got leaked. The spoilers for the upcoming chapter, as hinted by the preview, saw Shinjus Jura and Hidari arrive at Konoha to look for Jura's target, Naruto Uzumaki.

However, unlike the previous invasion by Code during which Boruto arrived to save the day, this time, it does not seem like the karma user will reach the village in time. Instead, the ninjas that arrived to fight the intruders were Sarada, Sumire, Himawari, and Team 10. With that, it seems like Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga is setting up the side characters with a perfect opportunity to shine.

How does the Shinjus invading Konoha benefit the side characters in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex?

Since the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga, the series has been focusing on its protagonist, revealing how strong he has become during the time skip. Such development saw Boruto use his new jutsu such as Flying Raijin Jutsu and Rasengan Uzuhiko and fight strong foes such as Code and the Shinju.

With such developments, not much attention was given to the side characters. However, with the upcoming Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8, the manga might finally give the side characters their perfect opportunity to shine.

This is because, as per the spoilers, Boruto left Hidden Leaf Village after he realized that Kawaki and Delta were on their way to his location. This means that the upcoming battle won't be taken over by Boruto. Meanwhile, Kawaki was instantly defeated by Jura with just one punch. Hence, the Shinobi in the Hidden Leaf Village, i.e., the series' side characters will be forced to fight the Shinjus by themselves.

The upcoming fight was especially hinted at by the fact that Sarada, Sumire, Himawari, and Team 10 reached the intruders' location. While there remains the chance that someone will overtake the fight, Jura mistakenly identifies Himawari as Naruto Uzumaki due to the Nine-Tails chakra within her. Hence, given that Naruto is Jura's target, he is bound to attack her. This will likely set up Team 10 and Himawari to fight Jura.

In the meantime, Sarada had also seemingly reached the Shinjus' location according to the alleged spoilers. She had reached the location because she detected her father's chakra. Unfortunately, it wasn't Sasuke, but the Shinju Hidari. Moreover, Hidari has set Sarada Uchiha as his target. Hence, the upcoming manga chapter will likely see Sarada and Sumire together fight Hidari.

With two possible fights soon to take place, fans will likely get to see the series's side characters show their growth. Fans will likely get to see Sumira use Nue, Sarada use her Mangekyo Sharingan, Team 10 use new Ino-Shika-Cho combos, and possibly catch a glimpse of the Nine-Tailed Beast's chakra within Himawari.

