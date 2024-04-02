Boruto harnesses the full power of Kurama in breath-taking official artwork

After Jura sensed Kurama's chakra from Himawari in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, fans wondered what Kishimoto's official artwork of the new Team 7 meant. The artwork showed the protagonist in a form that indicated he could have the Nine-tails powers.

At that time, fans speculated that this chakra could be what the protagonist inherited from his father, Naruto Uzumaki, even though such a phenomenon hasn't been witnessed yet.

However, Momoshiki once taunted Naruto on how he cannot even pass his powers to his predecessors, so this could be a foreshadowing of the Nine-tails powers being related to inheritance. But this could also be an error from the author as this character design was done in 2016, and the protagonist hadn't awakened his Karma yet.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga series and contains the author's opinion.

Masashi Kishimoto's old artwork sparks debate about Boruto Uzumaki having Kurama powers

In 2016, the same year the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga series started serialization, Masashi Kishimoto shared an official artwork of the new Team 7. The artwork comprised Boruto Uzumaki, Sarada Uchiha, and Mitsuki in their awakened powers.

Sarada had the Kekkai Genkai of the Uchiha clan, the Sharingan, Mitsuki had the Sage mode, and the protagonist had Kurama-like chakra enveloping his body, like his father's Nine-tails form.

In the Naruto Next Generation series, Momoshiki Otsutsuki, the antagonist of the series, looked at Naruto and mocked how he could not even pass his powers to his predecessors. A few episodes later, the protagonist killed Momoshiki, who implanted a Karma onto the former. This mark allowed the Otsutsuki's spirit to live inside the protagonist's body.

A few episodes passed and Kawaki was introduced, who had the Karma for another Otsutsuki, Ishiki Otsutsuki. Naruto offered Kawaki a place in his house, and things weren't looking good between the protagonist and Kawaki but they eventually settled down. Momoshiki kept appearing in front of the protagonist, warning him about how his eyes would steal everything from him.

After Ishiki was killed by Naruto's Baryon mode, the Otsutsuki left his will inside Code, another person like Kawaki. Code took this chance to awaken Eida, one of Ishiki's experiments. Eida began to play her pieces and used her Omnipotence ability to replace Kawaki and the protagonist, making the former an Uzumaki and the latter an outsider.

Kawaki took this chance to seal away Naruto and Hinata, framing the protagonist as their killer. This marked the end of Naruto Next Generations and the start of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. In chapter 8 of this series, Jura, one of the God Trees, invaded the Hidden Leaf Village in search of Naruto and headed towards Himawari, sensing the Nine-tails' chakra.

This contradicted Kishimoto's early sketch of the protagonist, which showcased the Nine-tails' chakra, as Himawari could be the next one to inherit the tailed beast chakra. However, fans speculate that the Nine-Tail chakra the protagonist had in the sketch was the one he inherited from his father, which could make the tailed beast chakra hereditary.

Moreover, in the sketch, the protagonist's Kurama form didn't have slit eyeballs, which are the main indication of the Nine-tails chakra, but the Byakugan. So, this indicates that his form could be a combination of the Nine-tails' chakra and his Otsutsuki chakra (Momoshiki's Karma).

