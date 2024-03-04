Boruto: Two Blue Vortex - Why Jura may reveal the biggest Kawaki mystery in Konoha, explained

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is progressing steadily and has the potential to end on an excellent note. The manga suffered from bad pacing and mediocre writing. However, all that changed drastically ever since the series started nearing the post-time skip events. Currently, Kawaki seems to be the topic of discussion among fans.

Another entity that seems to have caught the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex fanbase’s attention is Jura. Based on the spoilers, fans have reason to believe that Jura would be the center of attention in the next chapter.

What fans are most excited about is the possibility of Jura revealing more information about Kawaki’s eye. This has been a mystery and arguably one of the biggest ones in Konohagakure. Jura and Kawaki's interaction could lead to one of the biggest revelations in the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Boruto: Two Blue Vortex manga chapters.

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex chapter 8 could have Jura reveal more about Kawaki’s doujutsu

Jura is one of the new antagonists in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. They are essentially the Ten Tail entities who have gained consciousness after sealing some of the strongest shinobis from the village. Based on the preview of the manga series, it’s clear that Jura will be making his move on Konohagakure.

He also announced who his target would be, and this was none other than Naruto Uzumaki. However, to get to Naruto, Jura must first make contact with Kawaki, so things might get quite heated. This is where fans came up with an interesting theory. Kawaki’s doujutsu is mysterious, so all we know is that this doujutsu belonged to Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Fans believe that Jura’s interaction with Kawaki in the upcoming chapter of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex would be vital in providing fans with some information on Kawaki’s doujutsu. So far, the few abilities we have seen in the series are quite versatile. Sukunahikona is a technique that allows the user to shrink themselves or various beings and objects into tiny sizes.

Kawaki's eye as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The doujutsu also gives the user access to Daikokuten, which allows the user to shrink the target using Sukunahikona and transfer them to a dimension where time does not flow.

This is the same technique that Kawaki used against Naruto and Hinata. He went to their house and forced them into this dimension. The full extent of the doujutsu could be revealed in the upcoming chapters. The possibilities are endless, and this could be one of the most important cogs in the series finale that completes the story.

Some speculate the possibility of certain techniques that could parallel the likes of Shinjutsu. If Jura reveals more information about the eye, we could get a glimpse of Kawaki’s true potential. At this stage of Boruto: Two Blue Vortex, it is clear that neither Boruto nor Kawaki have reached their full potential.

Furthermore, the complete awakening of their eyes could be linked to the series' conclusion, which is probably why Masashi Kishimoto has chosen not to reveal much.

