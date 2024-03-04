Blue Lock Chapter 254 spoilers: Bastard Munchen's formation change sets up Kunigami vs Shidou

Blue Lock Chapter 254 is set to be released on Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2024. However, days before its official release, the manga's spoilers have emerged online.

Blue Lock Chapter 254 is set to see how Bastard Munhen's new formation is about to affect their gameplay. With Kunigami playing as a defensive midfielder, the manga spoilers set him up against Ryusei Shidou, the person who sent him into the Wild Card.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiori analyzing how they could replicate their peak performance goal from the last match. Just then, Noel Noa asked them to recreate it. Right after, he changed Kunigami's position and asked him to take away Shidou's freedom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 254 spoilers and raw scans: Isagi laments on how to attain peak performance

Kunigami as seen in Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

According to spoilers for Blue Lock chapter 254, the upcoming chapter is set to be titled "Self Type/World Type." The manga will pick up right from where the previous chapter ended. Bastard Munchen changes their formation from 4-4-2 to 4-2-3-1. Kunigami, who was playing as the Right Striker, was switched to Defensive Midfielder alongside Raichi Jingo. With that, Kaiser became the team's sole striker up front.

Blue Lock chapter 254 spoilers then switched to Nanase and Tokimitsu, both of whom were part of Rin's system. Hence, they needed to assist Rin's goals to make him the hero and rank up in the auction rankings. With Shidou scoring the first goal, they needed to create one for Rin as well.

Right after, the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen resumed after some trash talk surrounding Shidou's hair color. As the match restarted with Michael Kaiser and Alexis Ness's kickoff, Isagi began thinking about how to attain peak performance with Hiori. That's when Isagi realized that there are different types of players, the Self-Type, who played for themselves, and the World Type, who analyzed their surroundings and played accordingly.

Thinking back, Isagi realized that players like Bachira, Barou, Nagi, and Zantetsu were self-type players, while Karasu, Hiori, Reo, and himself were world-type players. Given that Isagi was confused about the player types of others, he believed he needed more data to deduce the same.

Hiori Yo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

In the meantime, Zantetsu charged at Alexis Ness, forcing Ness to lose the ball. Fortunately, Hiori Yo stole the ball. Right then, Charles Chevalier appeared from Hiori's blindspot and stole the ball away from him. During this, he realized that Hiori also possessed Meta Vision.

Charles then used his Meta Vision to launch another long pass to Ryusei Shidou. Right as Shidou began chasing after the ball, Kunigami Rensuke tracked back furiously and cleared the ball with his head. Shidou was confused about who Kunigami was as he had seemingly forgotten about him.

That's when Kunigami reminded Shidou that he had ruined his life. Additionally, he called himself the "mediocre hero," helping Shidou remember him. With that, Blue Lock Chapter 254 spoilers set up the match-up between Ryusei Shidou and Kunigami Rensuke. In the meantime, Hiori was fired up to surpass Charles.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock chapter 254 spoilers

Blue Lock chapter 254 spoilers finally saw Kunigami Rensuke acknowledge his past as he seemingly called himself a "hero" as he rescued Bastard Munchen from the brink of conceding another goal to Ryusei Shidou. With that, the manga set up the match-up between Kunigami and Shidou, effectively meaning a chance at redemption for Kunigami.

