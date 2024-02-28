Blue Lock chapter 254: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock Chapter 254 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. Given that the manga hasn't announced any breaks, fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be released as per its weekly release schedule. Blue Lock manga will be available to read on the K Manga platform.

The previous chapter saw Isagi and Hiori deduce Charles and Shidou's goal to be the result of combining the two players' peak performances. Hence, they were analyzing the same when Noel Noa asked them to recreate it. Right after, the Master Striker changed Kunigami's position and asked him to take away Shidou's freedom in the match.

Blue Lock chapter 254 Release date and time

Kunigami and Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

As per Kodansha's official manga reading service K Manga, Blue Lock Chapter 254 will be released worldwide on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. However, due to the difference in time zones, the manga chapter will be released in Japan on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 12 am JST.

Blue Lock release date as hinted by K Manga (Image via Kodansha)

The release times for Blue Lock Chapter 254 in different time zones are as follows:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 7 am Tuesday March 5 Central Standard Time 9 am Tuesday March 5 Eastern Standard Time 10 am Tuesday March 5 Greenwich Mean Time 3 pm Tuesday March 5 Central European Time 4 pm Tuesday March 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Tuesday March 5 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Tuesday March 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Wednesday March 6

Where to read Blue Lock chapter 254?

Noel Noa as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock Chapter 254 will be available to read on Kodansha's K Manga service. While one can access the service either through its website or mobile application, it is exclusively available only to the United States. In addition, Kodansha hasn't made any announcement about the platform's availability in other regions.

That said, fans in the US should remember that the manga reading platform isn't an entirely free service. It uses a point-based chapter purchase system. To read the latest chapters, one has to purchase a manga chapter through points that must be added to one's wallet.

Up until now, the manga has made its first 45 chapters free to read. Additionally, Chapters 46-106 are also free to read, but one will need to use title tickets to access them.

Blue Lock chapter 253 recap

Charles and Shidou as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 253, titled Den of Demons, saw Shidou and Charles celebrating their goal. While both credited each other, they soon realized that neither expected the other person to do what they did. Hence, they deduced that their ideal performances happened to synchronize with each other.

The manga then saw Isagi and Hiori analyze how to achieve a similar state. That's when Noel Noa asked them to recreate it, challenging them to create an ultimate attack that surpasses their goal from the previous match. However, given that Charles and Shidou's combo was a threat, Noa switched Kunigami's position and asked him to take away Shidou's freedom. After thinking back to his history with Shidou, Kunigami complied and teamed up with Isagi and Hiori.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 254? (speculative)

Kunigami Rensuke as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 254 will most likely see Kunigami Rensuke try and mark Ryusei Shidou from the kickoff itself. Such a development is bound to help Shidou remember what he did to Kunigami. With that, the manga might establish a rivalry in the match.

In addition, the manga chapter will most likely see Michael Kaiser, Alexis Ness, and Benedict Grim start their new attack from kickoff. With that, fans can expect Kaiser to display his world-class skill as a New Generation World XI player.

