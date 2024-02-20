Blue Lock chapter 252 highlights a major flaw in Isagi's Metavision

With the release of Blue Lock chapter 252, the manga saw Ryusei Shidou score an outrageous header goal against Bastard Munchen with some help from Charles Chevalier. While the focus of the goal was on Shidou's missile header and Charles's killer pass, the attack sequence also hinted at Isagi's inability to predict the same.

The manga's previous chapter saw Rin Itoshi formulating an attack with Nanase Nijiro. Just as Itoshi reached a goalscoring position, Isagi and Kaiser arrived at his position to stop him. However, Itoshi was expecting this and picked up Isagi by his collar to give him the best view of his goal. Unfortunately for him, Hiori Yo blocked the shot.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock chapter 252: Isagi's Metavision fails to predict Shidou and Charles' attack

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Blue Lock chapter 252 picked up right from where the previous chapter ended as Hiori Yo blocked Rin Itoshi's shot. Isagi was happy to see that Hiori could correctly anticipate Itoshi's moves and had arrived to block the shot. With that, he believed that Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen was going to be the best 11 vs 11 he has ever played in.

Right then, Tabito Karasu claimed the ball that had rebounded away from Hiori Yo. Upon seeing this, Yoichi Isagi immediately began preparing for Paris X Gen's attack by activating his Metavision and focusing on the open field in front of Karasu.

Charles Chevalier as seen in Blue Lock chapter 252 (Image via Kodansha)

However, instead of shooting for the goal or dribbling towards it, Karasu made a backheel pass to Charles Chevalier. With everyone focusing on Karasu and the goal in front of him, they had seemingly forgotten about Charles who was lurking in the midfield.

Just as the pass reached Charles, he played a long pass upfront. Even at that moment, Isagi believed that passing the ball to Rin Itoshi would have been the best possible play. However, in reality, the ball floated from above both Isagi and Itoshi and reached Paris X Gen's second striker Ryusei Shidou. Upon reaching the ball, Shidou scored Paris X Gen's first goal with a missile header.

Ryusei Shidou as seen in Blue Lock chapter 252 (Image via Kodansha)

According to the Blue Lock manga, Metavision is a term used for a player's evolved vision that gives them an omnipotent perspective of the field. This means that Isagi should have been able to read Charles and Karasu's movements to realize that Karasu was set to pass the ball behind him to Charles.

However, evidently, Isagi only focused on the field in front of Karasu, ignoring Charles Chevalier's movements. From the start of the match, every Bastard Munchen player including Isagi, knew that Charles was a huge goal threat. However, Isagi's metavision happened to ignore him.

Charles' pass to Shidou in Blue Lock chapter 252 (Image via Kodansha)

Not just that. Even when Charles did receive the ball, Isagi could not correctly predict to whom Charles was going to pass the ball. Isagi predicted the attack by only looking at the players who were in front of him. Hence, he believed that Rin Itoshi was the best player to pass the ball to. Instead, Charles passed the ball to Ryusei Shidou.

Of course, Isagi isn't the one who should be blamed for Shidou's goal. No matter what he might have done, he would not have been able to reach Shidou. However, the fact that he could not even predict the attack just proves that Isagi's metavision is still far from perfect.