Blue Lock Chapter 252: Major spoilers to expect

Blue Lock Chapter 252 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Given that the manga spoilers usually surface on Fridays, fans can expect the same to be out on February 16. However, depending on the magazine delivery in Japan, spoilers may face some delays.

However, for those Blue Lock manga fans who do not wish to wait until then, here we have brought a list of developments fans can expect to happen in the upcoming manga chapter.

The previous chapter saw Rin creating an attack with Nanase who recently discovered his ambidexterity. The manga later saw Isagi and Kaiser teaming up against Rin. Rin did manage to bypass them, however, his shot got blocked by Hiori.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 252?

Hiori Yo and Yoichi Isagi might make a plan in Blue Lock chapter 252

Hiori Yo as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Hiori Yo blocking Rin Itoshi's shot. With that, Hiori Yo put himself into contention to become the match's protagonist. However, as previously revealed by Hiori, he was aiming to become a player capable of assisting the best players. Hence, he needed to team up with someone to make his mark in the match.

Given his partnership with Yoichi Isagi, he is bound to team up with him. Hence, the upcoming Blue Lock chapter 252 will most likely see the two Meta Vision users working up a plan against the Paris X Gen team.

Tabito Karasu may mark his mark in Blue Lock chapter 252

Tabito Karasu as seen in Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

Up till now, the Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen match has seen the ball go back and forth repeatedly. However, not many players have got their moment to shine. Hence, the manga could focus on Tabito Karasu, who was previously known as one of the best players in Blue Lock.

Given Karasu's connection with Hiori, there is a good chance that Karasu might steal the ball away from Hiori and create an attack with his teammate. Considering that Karasu was part of the Shido system, there remains a small possibility that fans may get to see Karasu and Shido team up in the next chapter.

Noel Noa may plan his next move against Paris X Gen

Igarashi Gurimu as seen in the Blue Lock manga (Image via Kodansha)

While it is still pretty early in this match, it is very evident that Bastard Munchen is struggling against the combination of Rin and Shido systems. Hence, Master Striker Noel Noa may want to soon make some changes to his team's tactics. While the chances of him communicating any changes to his team are really low, he may think up an idea and implement the same through substitutions.

If fans remember, before the start of Bastard Munchen vs Paris X Gen, Noel Noa was seen telling his players that he may substitute players much more frequently in this match. Hence, he wanted the substitutes to be ready to make their mark when given the opportunity. Therefore, Blue Lock chapter 252 could see Noel Noa considering subbing in Igarashi Gurimu.