Is Blue Lock's Rin Itoshi based on Eren and Mikasa's child? Explained

Blue Lock's Rin Itoshi is one of the most popular characters in the series because of his cold personality, arrogance, and silky football style, which has given him a lot of fans. However, once a character begins to become very known, there is also the possibility of a lot of myths around him, and that is the case with Rin Itoshi and his "connection" to Eren Yeager and Mikasa Ackerman from Attack on Titan.

There is a rumor going on that the Blue Lock author, Muneyuki Kaneshiro, was inspired by Hajime Isayama's manga and decided to create a character that would look like Eren and Mikasa's child. Given that this rumor is something that has become quite notorious and known in the anime community, it merits a closer look and an accompanying explanation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Blue Lock and Attack on Titan.

Exploring if Blue Lock's Rin Itoshi was conceived as Eren and Mikasa's child

There has been a rumor going on for months now that Blue Lock author Muneyuki Kaneshiro had designed Itoshi Rin based on what Attack on Titan's Eren and Mikasa's child would look like. This, of course, generated a lot of reactions online, particularly from those who enjoyed Eren and Mikasa as a possible romantic item.

The truth, however, is that this has never been confirmed and there isn't any statement or video from Kaneshiro that suggests that was his intent when creating Rin.

If anything, situations like this serve as a way to remind people to not believe everything they read on the internet, especially when it comes to anime and manga. There are some myths that end up being treated as facts, such as Akira Toriyama wanting to end Dragon Ball during the Namek saga or that Bleach was canceled as both an anime and a manga series, both of which were untrue.

The story and appeal of Rin Itoshi

Rin Itoshi is one of the driving forces of the Blue Lock manga, particularly because of the mix of his charisma and his flexible football style. He has proven time and time again that he can adapt to a lot of different circumstances, which makes him a very complete player, and that is why he often clashes with people and players he views as below him.

It's also worth pointing out that he had aspirations of becoming the world's best football player along with his brother, Sae, but they had a fallout, which led to Rin growing resentful. However, as he faced the series' protagonist, Yoichi Isagi, Rin began to soften a bit and let go of his resentment, now having the goal of being the world's best simply because that's what he wants to do with his life.

Final thoughts

Rin Itoshi is one of the most popular characters in Blue Lock but there is no evidence that could suggest he was designed as what Eren and Mikasa's child would look like. That is just a myth made by the anime community and there is no evidence that can back that statement.

