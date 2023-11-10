Blue Lock: Latest manga spoilers confirm Rin Itoshi and Isagi are far better than Nagi

Blue Lock has proven to be a series where characters put themselves above all else, and this is perhaps the reason why Rin Itoshi and Isagi have made more progress than Nagi. While the three characters have proven to be very talented players, there is no denying that Isagi and Itoshi are a cut above Nagi, and the recent leaks for chapter 240 of the manga seem to prove that.

Itoshi and Isagi have been two of the major catalysts of the series, with the latter obviously being the protagonist of Blue Lock. They are not only capable players, but they have also proven they can adapt to several situations during a match. Isagi, in particular, has had his entire career in the series based around the fact that he can adapt to several circumstances, which is something that perhaps Nagi is lacking.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Blue Lock.

Recent Blue Lock leaks have confirmed that Isagi and Rin are doing far better than Nagi in the Neo Egoist League

Expand Tweet

Recent events in the manga have shown Yoichi Isagi and Itoshi Rin standing at the top of the Neo Egoist League, which has resulted in some comparisons to the character of Nagi. This is mainly due to the fact that they are three of the most talented players in the Blue Lock project, but Isagi and Itoshi have progressed a lot more than Nagi throughout the series.

The simple answer would be to say that author Muneyuki Kaneshiro has prioritized Isagi and Rin's development in the series, and that would be correct. However, when it comes to the in-universe explanation, it's a lot more interesting: Isagi and Rin have proven time and time again that they are more capable of adapting to a lot of situations than Nagi.

Nagi is a technician with a supreme first touch and is overall naturally gifted at football, which was shown during his backstory since he had no interest in football before starting to play. The game comes easy for him, which, in return, has made him a somewhat passive player, while Rin and Isagi are always trying to come up with strategies and plays to win, adapting to the demands of different stages of the match.

The nature of Blue Lock

Nagi in the anime (Image via Bandai).

The interesting part about this series is how it constantly challenges the players to be selfish, even though the nature of self-improvement requires criticism. This is something that Ego seems to have grasped, and that is why certain characters like Rin and Isagi have continued to improve while others like Nagi are also feeling stagnant.

This is because adapting to situations as they have done is a major element of self-improvement and survival in the Blue Lock project. Isagi, time and time again, has understood that he needs to adapt to different challenges in the game to win, which makes him a lot more flexible than, say, Barou, of all people. This is something that Rin has also understood, even if he maintains that arrogance of his.

Nagi, on the other hand, has failed to show range as a player, and his development is taking a toll. While the series is still running and he can make a comeback, it's also important that Kaneshiro gives him the focus he deserves so that readers can see a fan favorite in his best version.

Final thoughts

Blue Lock has gotten quite interesting now that the most recent Neo Egoist League has come out, which is bound to encourage some players and put more pressure on others. It's going to be fascinating to see how Nagi reacts to this recent decline in the story.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.