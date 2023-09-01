Who Is Barou’s Greatest Rival in Blue Lock? Explained

Shouei Barou, a force recognized by all the characters within the Blue Lock universe, has carved his path among many opponents in this high-stakes series. Amidst this fierce competition, a question arises: Who truly claims the title of Barou's greatest rival in Blue Lock?

However, due to all the chaos shown throughout the Blue Lock series, fans worldwide share the sentiment that the rivalry between Barou and Yoichi Isagi stands as one of the most significant anomalies of Blue Lock. As the soccer saga unfolds, exploring the origins and depths of this rivalry reveals layers of depth within the narrative.

Isagi may be Barou's greatest opponent within the Blue Lock-verse

Barou and Isagi's rivalry had its genesis during the First Selection of the Blue Lock Project. It was here that their distinct personalities and playing styles collided. Shouei Barou, who is often characterized as a prodigy in soccer circles, was immediately struck by Isagi's spatial awareness. Interestingly, although the latter's talent piqued little interest in Barou, it also irked him to great extent.

However, their rivalry didn't merely begin with a difference—it was fueled by clashes. Through every drill and practice session, Barou and Isagi pushed each other to the limits of their abilities.

Isagi vs Barou (Image via studio Eight Bit)

In the First Selection, their interactions during the match built up to an intense moment in the final match. When Barou scored a goal, Isagi's determination also led him to follow suit. However, this changed how Barou saw Isagi, and their rivalry grew with respect for each other.

Barou's ego, which is a defining trait of his playing style, often shaped his interactions with his rivals, but it was Isagi who proved to be the catalyst for humbling Barou. During the Second Selection, Barou's arrogance led him to a disadvantage against Reo's team.

Isagi and Barou in Second Selection (Image by studio Eight Bit)

Here, it was Isagi's uncalculated yet impactful words that triggered a realization within Barou’s ego. This instance is also evidence of their dynamically evolving rivalry—from conflicts to friendly rivalry and from competing based on ego to personal growth, they prove that they have the best rivalry in the game.

Other possible rivalries

While the Barou-Isagi rivalry is undeniably one of the best in-game, The series has several talented individuals who seek to rival Barou's prowess. For example, Rin Itoshi's blend of skill and arrogance pits him against Barou in intense battles. Their rivalry is a fusion of talent and ego, showcasing the multi-colored nature of competition within Blue Lock.

Nagi and Barou (Image by studio Eight Bit)

Menahwihile, Nagi's cerebral and athletic approach to the game positions him as a contender for Barou's rivalry. Though their on-field clash is yet to materialize, their different playing styles hint at a future showdown that promises to be intellectually yet amazing gameplay.

Another Blue Lock character who can be considered Barou's rival is Meguru Bachira, and their encounters have persistently highlighted the latter's versatility and speed. As such, their rivalry reveals the tactical details of soccer as they try to outsmart each other's moves.

Final thoughts

Barou as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 8bit)

As the story of Blue Lock by Eight Bit unfolds, Barou's rivalry narrative is on the edge of an unknown future. The intensity, friendship, and personal development woven into his interactions with Isagi and fellow competitors ensure an engaging story that goes beyond just soccer.

In the bigger picture, Barou's journey and rivalries act as lively threads that connect a story of soccer, ambition, and self-discovery. Isagi's emergence as his greatest rival reflects the essence of their shared pursuit - to elevate themselves to unprecedented heights.

Amidst the fervor of competition, friendships are forged, egos are humbled, and the game transcends the boundaries of the field. The legacy of Barou's biggest rival embodies the spirit that moves Blue Lock forward, captivating fans and soccer enthusiasts.

