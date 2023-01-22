Blue Lock episode 15: Isagi devours Naruhaya, Barou and Reo find their new teams

With Blue Lock episode 15 now out, fans got to witness the end of the match between Isagi and Nagi's team white, and Barou and Naruhaya's team red. As the match ended, one Blue Lock candidate got eliminated and a new three-man team was formed. Meanwhile, Kunigami and Chigiri finally found their third teammate after being snubbed by Isagi and Bachira.

The previous episode saw Isagi and Nagi returning to the second stage as they realized that they required a player who could set them up for their goals, which is why they needed a good teammate. However, given their situation, they had to match-up with Barou and Naruhaya. Unfortunately, Isagi struggled in the match while Nagi and Barou kept the score at 2-2.

Isagi attains a new weapon in Blue Lock episode 15

Barou Shoei, as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 15, titled Devour, opened with Naruhaya attempting a shot at goal. However, it wasn't good enough. While Isagi and Nagi headed towards the ball for the counter-attack, Barou barged into them, striking the ball with full power and making the score 3-2.

Isagi then realized how he and Naruhaya were exactly opposite of each other. While the former had the shooting ability but no means to get to the goal, Naruhaya had the off-the-ball movement to get to the goal but wasn't skilled enough to score goals all by himself.

Naruhaya Asahi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 (Image via 8bit)

As he needed time to think, Isagi decided to trade passes with Nagi to set up his goal. With the score at 3-3, Barou was frustrated and decided to score directly, but Nagi was vigilant about the former's shooting ability and blocked the shot.

While Isagi was going to pick up the second ball, Naruhaya stole the ball from his blind spot. Unable to find a good scoring situation, Naruhaya was forced to pass Barou, who scored team red's fourth goal.

Naruhaya Asahi, as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

While Isagi was thinking of Naruhaya's off-the-ball movements in using blind spots, he provided Nagi with another assist, turning the score to 4-4. In the next kick-off, Barou decided to shoot directly, but this time, he shot the ball in the opposite corner and happened to miss.

Naruhaya came in and tried to emulate Isagi and scored from a direct kick. However, he failed, after which Blue Lock's raven-haired protagonist and Nagi began their counter-attack.

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 (Image via 8bit)

Isagi keenly observed Barou's eye movements and ran past him using his blind spot and off-the-ball movements. After that, a nice pass from Nagi was all that Isagi required to score the final goal of the match, making the team white the victors.

Final thoughts on Blue Lock episode 15

Blue Lock episode 15 saw Naruhaya acknowledging Isagi as a genius in adaptability as fans witnessed the former's backstory and how he wanted to become a professional footballer to support his family. However, as things stood, he was eliminated from the Blue Lock, while Isagi and Nagi chose Barou to be their third teammate going into the third stage.

Yoichi Isagi, as seen in Blue Lock episode 15 (Image via 8bit)

Elsewhere, Chigiri and Kunigami were looking for their third teammate, someone with a good passing ability, who could aid them in their plays. They then spotted Seishiro Nagi's old teammate Reo Mikage and asked him to join their three-man team.

