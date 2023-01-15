Blue Lock episode 14: Isagi and Nagi's second stage match begins, Naruhaya targets Isagi

Blue Lock episode 14 is finally out as fans got to see the aftermath of the third stage match. With Bachira being taken away by the top three, it left Isagi and Nagi to head back to the second stage. As the Rivalry Battle promised a fierce match, the two strikers will have to find strong opponents if they want to survive the selection.

The previous episode saw Isagi's white team getting overwhelmed by Itoshi's red team. The white team initially managed to take the lead, but thereafter, the top three managed to score five goals against them, with a final score of 5-2. Thus, they picked Bachira to join their team in the fourth stage.

Blue Lock episode 14 sees Naruhaya target Isagi

Nagi and Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 14 (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 14, titled The Geniuses and the Average Joes, opened with Isagi and Nagi in the second stage waiting area as they contemplated their defeat. While the latter had a much more open mind about their future matches, Isagi was worried about losing and getting eliminated from the Blue Lock.

This didn't sit well with Nagi as he believed that playing football with Isagi will help him evolve and he ended up moping. Following this, Nagi tried to talk some sense into Isagi, during which both of them realized that their playstyles until now were only at their best when they played with Reo and Bachira, respectively.

Naruhaya as seen in Blue Lock episode 14 (Image via 8bit)

Moments later, Barou entered the room as he also lost his third stage round. While Nagi and Barou started bickering, Barou's teammate was revealed to be Team Z's Naruhaya. He informed the rest about the 24-hour waiting time before playing the next match.

The two teams headed their own way as Nagi and Isagi were seen discussing their weaknesses and how their playstyle required them to play with someone with good passing sense. Hence, to defeat their opponents, they were to now look for individual skills.

Nagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 14 (Image via 8bit)

Later, when Isagi was training alone, Naruhaya approached him and told him how both of them were in the same boat. Both were set to get eliminated if their team were to lose, which is why Naruhaya revealed how he wanted to play against Nagi and Isagi in hopes of adding the former to his team. Isagi accepted the match proposal, and the two players went to train with their teammates.

As the match began, Barou was able to make a quick impact with a 29-meter-long shot. This was soon matched up by Nagi, who scored a goal off a poorly placed pass by Isagi. He soon scored a second goal using his Black Hole receive, followed by a shot into the top corner. Immediately after that, Naruhaya helped Barou score his second goal by picking up a loose ball from Barou's previous shot.

Naruhaya as seen in Blue Lock episode 14 (Image via 8bit)

With the score 2-2, Naruhaya overwhelmed Isagi and managed to defend against him, getting behind him to run through on goal and make a shot. This is where the episode ended.

Blue Lock episode 14 saw Isagi struggling to find his individual skills in stage two as he hoped to beat Naruhaya in the match. However, Naruhaya beat him with his weapon, leaving Isagi devastated. For now, it seemed like Isagi may be a liability for Nagi. Thus, fans will have to wait to see how Isagi bounces back from the same.

