Blue Lock episode 14: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 14 will be broadcast on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi. The episode will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi, Nagi, and Bachira's white team play against Itoshi, Aryu, and Tokimiitsu's red team. While the white team did take an early lead, the tables were turned immediately as Itoshi dominated the match, with the match ending with a scoreline of 5-2. As a result, the red team decided to take Bachira from the losing team.

Isagi and Nagi head back to the second stage in Blue Lock episode 14

Release date and time, where to watch

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 14 is set to be released on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The release date and time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

The upcoming Blue Lock episode 14 will be released internationally on the following dates:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, January 14

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, January 14

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, January 14

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, January 14

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, January 14

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, January 14

Philippine Standard Time: 12:30 am, Sunday, January 15

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 15

Tokimitsu Aoshi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 14 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

For South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 14?

Blue Lock episode 14 will see Isagi and Nagi head back to the second stage of the Rivalry Battle while Bachira joins the top three players of Blue Lock, Itoshi Rin, Aoshi Tokimitsu, and Jyubei Aryu, in the fourth stage.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Isagi and Nagi will now be forced to reflect on their loss against the top three, as from now on they no longer have their playmaker and will have to come up with attacks themselves.

Moreover, they might have to wait sometime before they play their match in the second stage, given how Isagi, Nagi, and Bachira were only the second team to enter the Rivalry Battle's third stage.

What happened last time?

Itoshi Rin as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 13, titled Top 3, saw Isagi's white team play against Itoshi's red team. While Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi teamed up for Isagi to score the first goal, the tides soon shifted the other way around as Itoshi, Aryu, and Tokimitsu were able to score their own individual goals.

After witnessing the level of difference, the white team had to start playing much more as a team, as Bachira and Nagi were able to score the team's second goal. Following this, Itoshi managed to score two more goals, leading the red team to the win. As a result, the red team picked Bachira as their new member while Isagi and Nagi were sent back to the second stage.

