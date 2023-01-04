Blue Lock episode 13 preview hints at Isagi's team struggling in the Rivalry Battle

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 13, which is set to be released on January 8, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on TV Asahi.

The episode, titled Top 3, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Isagi form a team with Nagi and Bachira for the 2nd round of the Second Selection after which they headed for the 3rd round. There, they encountered the top 3 players of Blue Lock and found out about the 3v3 Rivalry Battle, the winner of which will get to pick one player from their opponent's team. Isagi wanted to beat Itoshi Rin and thus his team challenged them.

Blue Lock episode 13 preview hints at Blue Lock's Top 3 players' skill level

Itoshi Rin as seen in Blue Lock episode 13 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 13, titled Top 3, will see Yoichi Isagi, Meguru Bachira, and Seishiro Nagi's team face off against the top three players of Blue Lock - Itoshi Rin, Aryu Jyubei, and Tokimitsu Aoshi in the Second Selection Round 3: Rivalry Battle.

This is quite a high-risk game for both sides as losing would mean that the opposing team would steal one of your players. After that, if the team loses a 2v2 match against some other team, the player who isn't picked by the opposing team would be eliminated from Blue Lock.

Seishiro Nagi and Meguru Bachira as seen in Blue Lock episode 13 preview (Image via 8bit)

Given that all three, Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi have advanced to a new stage, their team is strong, and thus, they will manage to take the lead against their opponents.

While this goal makes Isagi feel good about his efforts thus far, his happiness appears to be fleeting. Itoshi Rin and his team instantly stir up a comeback as Rin's shot completely changes the atmosphere in the field, leaving Isagi, Bachira, and Nagi speechless.

Tokimitsu Aoshi as seen in Blue Lock episode 13 preview (Image via 8bit)

Besides Itoshi, fans will also get to see Tokimitsu Aoshi and Aryu Jyubei's skillset as fans have yet to get a glimpse of their play. While Itoshi's skills were quite evident from his display before the Second Selection, the same wasn't the case for Tokimitsu and Aryu. Thus, the upcoming episode will not just begin the second cour but will also set the hierarchy in Blue Lock.

