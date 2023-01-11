Blue Lock episode 14 preview hints at Isagi and Nagi vs Barou and Naruhaya

8bit has finally released the preview images and synopsis for Blue Lock episode 14, which is set to be released on January 15, at 1.30 am JST, on TV Asahi.

The episode, titled Genius And Mediocre, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix. At the same time, fans in South and South-East Asia will be able to stream the anime on Ani-One Asia's membership service, Ani-One Asia Ultra.

The previous episode saw Isagi's white team get defeated by Itoshi's red team as the latter managed to score a hat-trick, which alongside Aryu and Tokimitsu's goals was enough to seal the victory against the white team's two goals. Following that, Itoshi's team decided to take Bachira from Isagi's team, leaving him and Nagi to go back to the second stage.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock anime series.

Blue Lock episode 14 hints at Isagi and Nagi deciding on their tactics and opponents

Yoichi Isagi as seen in Blue Lock episode 14 preview (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 14, titled Genius and Mediocre, will see Yoichi Isagi and Seishiro Nagi return to the second stage after they lose against Itoshi, Aryu, and Tokimitsu due to their overwhelming abilities and weapons.

Not only will the white team lose, but they will also lose their key player, Meguru Bachira, without whom the two strikers will be left helpless, with no one else to help them use their weapons. Thus, Isagi and Nagi will now be forced to look for a new way to outclass their opponents.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in episode 14 preview (Image via 8bit)

Set to face another team in a 2-on-2 match, Isagi and Nagi will be left thinking up a strategy when they will meet Shouei Barou and Isagi's former teammate Asahi Naruhaya, both of whom seem to have teamed up and lost in the third stage, after which they return to the second stage.

Given that Isagi and Nagi are to find new opponents, Barou and Naruhaya would be their perfect fit, the only problem being that both of them are yet to find a new tactic, until then, they may delay establishing the match.

Asahi Naruhaya as seen in Blue Lock episode 14 preview (Image via 8bit)

With the stakes high, given that one of the players is set to get eliminated, Isagi and Nagi will be forced to think of an individual power to beat their opponents in a one-on-one situation, however, they aren't able to find the same, and hope to find the answer during their match itself.

