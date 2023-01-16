Blue Lock episode 15: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Blue Lock episode 15 will be broadcast on Sunday, January 22, at 1.30 am JST on TV Asahi. It will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available to watch on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Isagi and Nagi head back to the second stage as they tried to analyze their weaknesses. During their attempt to do so, Naruhaya, who had teamed up with Barou, challenged the duo. Following that, the match began, with Isagi struggling to contribute much to the game, while Nagi himself kept the score at 2-2.

Blue Lock episode 15 sees Isagi acquire a new skill

Release date and time, where to watch

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

The release date and time of the upcoming episode of Blue Lock will differ across time zones, allowing most international fans to watch it on Saturday, January 21.

Blue Lock episode 15 will be released internationally on the following dates at the below mentioned times:

Pacific Standard Time: 7 am, Saturday, January 21

Central Standard Time: 9 am, Saturday, January 21

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am, Saturday, January 21

British Standard Time: 3 pm, Saturday, January 21

Central European Time: 4 pm, Saturday, January 21

Indian Standard Time: 10 pm, Saturday, January 21

Philippine Standard Time: 12.30 am, Sunday, January 22

Australian Central Standard Time: 2 am, Sunday, January 22

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 15 will be available on Crunchyroll in most parts of the world. The anime will also be available to stream on Netflix in select Asian countries, including Japan, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Thailand.

For South and South-East Asian countries, the anime will also be available to watch on Ani-One Asia Ultra, the membership service of the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel.

What to expect from Blue Lock episode 15?

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 15 will see Yoichi Isagi come up with a solution to his one-on-one problems in the match, as currently none of his weapons are suited to get past the opposition players.

For now, his teammate Seishiro Nagi has been carrying him through the match as he has been using his weapons appropriately in the 2v2 match. Isagi knows that the key to defeating his opponents is to defeat Naruhaya, however, he hasn't been able to accomplish the same for now. Thus, Isagi might be forced to learn a new skill or make a new observation.

What happened last time?

Shouhei Barou as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock episode 14, titled The Geniuses and the Average Joes, saw Isagi and Nagi meet Barou and Naruhaya as all four strikers were sent back to the second stage. They were to pick their next opponents carefully, as losing could mean being eliminated from Blue Lock entirely.

Thus, Isagi and Nagi tried to come up with solutions to their problems, during which Naruhaya challenged the former to a match, tempting him with the possibility of acquiring Barou.

Asahi Naruhaya as seen in the anime (Image via 8bit)

In the match, Isagi constantly struggled against his opponents as Nagi himself was carrying the teams, using his weapons. While the former believed that all he needed to do was focus on Naruhaya, he too, was stronger against him in the match, leaving Isagi in despair. The episode ended with a score of 2-2, with Naruhaya seen placing a shot.

