Was the original Bleach anime actually canceled? Series' abrupt end, explained

There was a time when Tite Kubo's Bleach anime held a dominant position in the world of anime as one of the Big Three alongside One Piece and Naruto. However, due to several reasons, the series fell from its throne and met an unceremonious end in 2012.

So, what was the reason behind the series' cancellation? or was it really canceled in the first place? These pertinent questions seem to intrigue the fans even to this date. In fact, their curiosity about this topic increased more following the release of the Bleach TYBW anime.

Fans would like to know that while the original Bleach anime was never intended to be canceled, it went on a long hiatus, which eventually became the prime reason behind its cancellation.

Exploring the reasons why the original Bleach anime was canceled

Many fans feel that the original Bleach anime was canceled due to low sales and ratings. While it's partly true, the definite reason was more than that. Interestingly, the anime was never meant to be canceled. Instead, it went on a long hiatus, which eventually led to the series' cancellation.

So, why did the original Bleach anime go on a hiatus in the first place? The prime reason for that was the lack of manga materials for adaptation. For a proper anime adaptation, an animation studio requires an appropriate amount of source material. However, the anime series was quickly catching up to the manga in no time.

As a result, Studio Pierrot had no other choice but to invest in producing filler episodes. Interestingly, these fillers took up more than 45 percent of the series's total episodes, resulting in a steady decline in viewership. These filler episodes often deviated or shifted attention from the main storyline, which made it difficult for the audience to follow.

Despite this reason, Studio Pierrot didn't outright decide to end the series' run. They continued with the Bleach anime, aware of the reputation and craze the series had. However, the final arc of the original anime, Lost Agent Arc, didn't get the same feedback as the Arrancar Saga, and it eventually became the final nail in the coffin for the series.

At that point, the anime had almost caught up to the manga. It was probably around the Lost Agent Arc's anime adaptation time that Studio decided to put the series on a hiatus. They even informed Tite Kubo about it, who then went on to work on the Thousand Year Blood-War arc more freely.

The hiatus resulted in a steady decline in BlueRay sales. Additionally, many fans who used to follow Bleach anime started to drop the series. Eventually, it was established that the series was canceled. However, neither Kubo nor Studio Pierrot gave an official confirmation regarding this fact.

But it's the truth that the long hiatus eventually went on to become the prime reason behind the show's end. However, the series continued to get a wide reception from fans worldwide. Although the anime had ended, fans looked forward to the manga every week on Shonen Jump.

When the manga also ended, several fans started investing their time in many other Bleach-related media. All these go to show that the craze for the Bleach anime never dwindled. While the original anime saw a steady drop in viewership and sales, fans never stopped believing in the series' return.

Eventually, the fated day arrived when the anime adaptation of Bleach's final arc was announced. The massive uproar from fans was a clear signal that Tite Kubo's magnum opus never left the throne in the first place. It was, and it will be part of the Big Three along with One Piece and Naruto.

