Attack on Titan finale leak has fans comparing Eren & Boruto as animation fails terribly

Ahead of the release of Attack on Titan’s concluding season, leaks have made its rounds on the internet. The fanbase was quite vocal about the quality of animation. MAPPA is one of the biggest animation studios today, known for creating some of the most top-tier animation sequences. With titles like Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen, they set a very high bar for plenty of other animation studios to follow.

However, the fanbase is extremely worried over the recent leak, which was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) a couple of hours ago. The animation quality was subpar, to say the least. Fans were so disappointed that they ended up comparing this short clip with a badly-animated clip from the Boruto series.

Attack on Titan fans are worried about the concluding season’s animation quality

Expand Tweet

This is the most important season for Attack on Titan fans, since the decade-long saga is finally coming to an end. This show is a great example of storytelling mastery, and the animation quality could have a severe impedance on the viewer’s experience.

As seen in the video, we get a close-up shot of the Attack on Titan protagonist, Eren Jaeger, talking to Armin Arlert. While the hair and the neck features clean animation, the face has noticeable issues. The lines in general are uneven and the bruised part of the face looks odd when Eren is trying to converse. Furthermore, the facial expression seen on Eren’s face could have been improved drastically.

While this is a very short clip and it cannot be considered as a representation of the entire season, there is enough evidence to worry the fanbase. The Attack on Titan fanbase is quite protective of their favorite series, especially when other anime fans try to point out errors in the show.

Fans refuse to defend MAPPA's mistakes (Screengrab via X)

But, fans themselves have admitted that such a drop in quality cannot be defended.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans were quick to compare this 6-second clip with a badly-animated clip of Boruto. There was a specific frame in the Boruto series where the protagonist resembled Amber Heard. This went viral, and after viewing the leaked video, they didn’t shy away from comparing it with the aforementioned clip of Boruto.

Fans compare Eren to Boruto based on the latest clip (Screengrab via X)

Attack on Titan fans have gone so far as to call this clip the “worst decline” in manga or anime history. The statement might be an exaggeration, but a majority of the fanbase seem to share the same sentiment.

Fans are vocal about the drop in animation quality (Screengrab via X)

Final thoughts

This clip certainly demonstrates lack of attention to detail and the drop in MAPPA’s quality. However, it cannot be considered an accurate representation of the entire series. We urge the fanbase to patiently wait for the series’ release before they can pass their judgment on the quality of animation.

Given MAPPA’s reputation and history with various anime titles, they can expect good quality animation overall. Fans hope that this season has better animation than all previous seasons, since it will conclude Hajime Isayama’s decade-long saga.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.