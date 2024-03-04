Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Every Award won by Demon Slayer 

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 concluded by dubbing Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 as the anime of the year by beating Demon Slayer, Vinland Saga, Oshi No Ko, Bocchi The Rock! and Chainsaw Man. Demon Slayer won three of the ten categories it got nominated for, including the staple Best Animation Category it had been dominating since 2022.

Although Demon Slayer lost the Anime of the Year category of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 to Jujutsu Kaisen, it is still possible that it will win the 2025 Anime of the Year, especially considering that the series will be heading towards its conclusion during that time.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 categories Demon Slayer got nominated in and won

Best Fantasy Series

Expand Tweet

Since its first episode, Demon Slayer has laid the foundation of a fantastical world that somewhat resembles the advent of the Industrial Revolution in Japan, along with the presence of demons during the Taisho period.

The mystery behind the demons, the Nichirin blades, and the numerous breathing techniques contributed to Demon Slayer winning the Best Fantasy Award category in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Creative and fashion social media influencer Nava Rose presented the award.

The other nominations in this category were Hell's Paradise, Mashle: Magic and Muscles, Mushoku Tensei season 2, Ranking of the Kings: The Treasure Chest of Courage, and Ancient Magus Bride Season 2. Many fans expected Ancient Magus Bride season 2 or Mushoku Tensei season 2 to win the Best Fantasy category, making Demon Slayer quite the upsetting win.

Best Art Direction

Expand Tweet

Before Demon Slayer season 1 episode 19 aired and pushed the series into widespread popularity, most of its fans were attracted to it due to its gorgeous animation and rather simplistic story. Despite Demon Slayer finding widespread popularity and becoming one of the most famous anime franchises on the planet, its art remained one of the strongest, if not the strongest, points of the series.

Demon Slayer won the Best Art Direction section in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna presented the award. This category was one of the most stacked. The other nominations were Oshi No Ko, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Chainsaw Man, Hell's Paradise, and Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

This category was the most divided among fans since all the nominations were worthy of the award. However, considering that art and art direction were always Demon Slayer's strongest points, it ended up winning, to no surprise.

Best Animation

Expand Tweet

Demon Slayer also won the Best Animation category in the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The category had steep competition with nominations like Attack on Titan Final Season: THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1, Mob Psycho 100 III, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, and Trigun Stampede.

Many expected Mob Psycho 100 III or Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 to win, especially due to the sheer number of cinematic and beautifully animated sequences throughout the anime.

The award was presented by Joaquim Dos Santos, director of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and received by voice actor Kengo Kawanishi, renowned for voicing Muichiro Tokitou. This third consecutive win for Demon Slayer in the Best Animation Series category underscores the animators' exceptional dedication and effort.

Final thoughts

February 2024 saw the release of Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, further cementing the franchise's impact. While competition was fierce in the Best Animation and Best Art Direction categories, Demon Slayer's triumph was widely anticipated, given its exceptional visual quality.

However, the relative upset came with its victory in the Best Fantasy category, surpassing entries like Mushoku Tensei and Ancient Magus Bride Season 2.

Related links:

Winner of Anime of the Year during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Winner of the Best New Anime Series Award during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Winner of the Best Original Anime Series during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Winner of Best Anime Film during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024