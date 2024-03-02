Makoto Shinkai's Suzume wins Best Anime Film at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume was announced as the winner of the Best Film Award, one of the biggest awards at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The film was animated by the animation studio CoMix Wave Films.

The animation film is an original movie that was written by industry veteran Shinkai Makoto. Shinkai Makoto was also the director of this film, who also went on a worldwide promotional tour alongside some of the voice actors. The series followed breathtaking visuals and music that made the visuals of the film look unbelievably realistic.

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume beats Black Clover and Kaguya-sama to win the Best Film Award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari was crowned the Best Film Award at the 8th Crunchyroll Awards 2024. The award was presented by Chiaki Kuriyama, a famous Japanese singer, actress, and model. She made her debut in the anime industry by singing the theme song Ryuosei no Namida for the anime Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn.

The award was received by Shinkai Makoto, the creator of the Suzume no Tojimari film. Shinkai Makoto's Suzume was one of the greatest film projects of the director, along with some other films like A Garden of Words, Your Name, Weathering With You, and many others. The director's movies have trademark-quality animation that is second to none and one of the most visually pleasing ones.

Nominations for the Best Film

Needless to say, 2023 was a year of some of the best anime films in anime history. Makoto Shinkai's Suzume did soar through and win this award, but the opponents it had to beat were also the best of this year. The nominations, except for the winner, were:

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King by Studio Pierrot

Blue Giant by Studio NUT

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- by A-1 Pictures

PSYCHO-PASS PROVIDENCE by Production I.G

THE FIRST SLAM DUNK by Toei Animation and DandeLion Animation Studio

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume synopsis

Suzume (left) and Souta (right) as seen in the anime (Image via CoMix Wave Studios)

Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari is an adventure-fantasy film that is set in modern-day Japan, which has mysterious doors in its different prefectures. The story starts with Suzume Iwato, a high school girl, who crosses paths with a teenage boy named Munakata Souta.

As she guides him to an abandoned place, she decides to follow Souta and see what he is up to. As she reaches the abandoned place, she opens a mysterious door that leads to a dream-like universe where Suzume witnesses some old flashbacks.

She gets afraid of the sudden spawning of a cat near her and runs to school, leaving the door open. After some time, Suzume observes some supernatural visuals that only she can witness and runs back to the door. There, she meets Souta again, who tells her about the evil that emerges from these doors and that they have to close every door present in Japan before it's too late.

