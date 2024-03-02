Buddy Daddies gets the recognition it deserves at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

During the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024, the Best Original Anime category was claimed by Buddy Daddies. Anime enthusiasts eagerly followed the ceremony from its inception, anticipating the recognition of their beloved shows.

For fans of Buddy Daddies, this anticipation turned into a celebration as their favorite series emerged as a winner. The show secured the award thanks to its charming plotline, captivating audiences with its charm and intrigue.

Buddy Daddies wins award for Best Original Anime at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Buddy Daddies won the Best Original Anime award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards this year. The phenomenal Japanese singer-songwriter, LiSA, presented the award at the ceremony.

Although this winter 2023 series didn't initially garner the acclaim it deserved, it has since captivated audiences with its delightful storyline. Now, at the stage of the 2024 Anime Awards, the series finally receives the recognition it rightfully deserves.

Nominees for the Best Original Anime category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024

Apart from the winner, several other intriguing original series were in contention for the title of Best Original Anime in the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Below are all the nominations for the category:

Akiba Maid War by P.A. WORKS

BIRDIE WING – Golf Girl’s Story- Season 2 by Bandai Namco Pictures

Buddy Daddies by P.A. WORKS

Do It Yourself by PINE JAM

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury by Sunrise

THE MARGINAL SERVICE by Studio 3Hz

A brief synopsis of Buddy Daddies

Grown-up Miri with Rei and Kazuki (Image via P.A. Works)

While the theme of this series may appear reminiscent of the recent hit series Spy x Family, this original 2023 anime boasts its unique quality. Produced by studio P.A. Works, Buddy Daddies presents an engaging narrative filled with distinctive and adorable features.

Despite any surface similarities, the show stands out with its original plot, seamlessly blending elements of action and comedy to create an entertaining viewing experience.

This debut series is the story of an energetic four-year-old, Miri Unasaka, who finds herself being raised by the professional assassin duo, Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa, under peculiar circumstances. After arriving in Tokyo alone on Christmas Eve to look for her father, Miri Unasaka finds herself at a dazzling hotel, where she unknowingly walks into the center of the assassination of a dangerous mafia boss.

However, the assassins Kazuki Kurusu and Rei Suwa’s mission goes awry, ending up with them bringing Miri back home along with them, setting the stage for their journey to a wholesome relationship to unfold. The show concluded with a single season and delivered a satisfying ending without cliffhangers.

