Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024: Every award Attack on Titan Final Season won (& lost)

The winners of the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 have been announced, and Attack on Titan Final Season has been declared the winner in several categories, as it was last year when this series competed in the event.

Attack on Titan is an action-drama anime series based on a manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. The series started airing with its first episode in April 2013. The series later received 3 sequels (in different parts) until the source material was adapted entirely in November 2023.

During the 8th Crunchyroll Anime Awards, Attack on Titan Final Season received nominations in numerous categories and was even crowned the winner in some.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 categories Attack on Titan Final Season got nominated in and won

Best Drama Anime Series

Attack on Titan the Best Drama Anime Series (Image via MAPPA)

Since its first episode, Attack on Titan has developed a storyline filled with drama, all thanks to the masterclass writing of Hajime Isayama. The drama aspect of the series peaked during its sequels and especially during the Attack on Titan Final Season, which is why it got crowned the Best Drama Anime Series for the second time in a row during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The American fashion and Drag model Aquaria presented the award on Orange Carpet. Unfortunately, no one was present to accept this award. The other nominations for this series include Heavenly Delusion, My Happy Marriage, Oshi no Ko, To Your Eternity, and Vinland Saga.

It can be safely said that Attack on Titan Final Season did a clean sweep against some of the strongest drama category anime series, especially Vinland Saga and Oshi no Ko.

Best Score (Music) in an Anime Series

Attack on Titan as the Best Score (Music) in an Anime Series (Image via MAPPA)

In season 2 of Attack on Titan, during one of the most iconic reveals in anime, a music score was played, which still brings chills to anime fans. These amazing music pieces were composed by Japanese music composer Hiroyuki Sawano.

During the Final Season, Kohta Yamamoto also joined the journey. He contributed a lot during the Attack on Titan Final Season, leading to the series winning the Best Score in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 award. This was also the second consecutive time the series was crowned with this award.

This award was presented by Shingo Annen, more commonly known as Shing02, who is a Japanese artist, producer, and activist who grew up in Tanzania and England. He also later performed the Samurai Champloo's opening theme with SPIN MASTER A-1 and OMA. The award was received by both musicians, Hiroyuki Sawano and Kohta Yamamoto.

The other nominations for this award include Kensuke Ushio for Chainsaw Man, Takuro Iga for Oshi no Ko, Yuki Kajiura and Go Shiina for Demon Slayer, Radwimps and Kazuma Jinnouchi for Suzume no Tojimari, and Tomoki Kikuya for Bocchi the Rock! Suzume and Oshi no Ko were big contenders for this award, but Attack on Titan Final Season won.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 categories Attack on Titan Final Season got nominated in and lost

Best Continuing Anime Series

Armin as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Although it continued for almost 14 years, Attack on Titan didn't grab the Best Continuing Anime Series award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. One Piece, which has continued for almost 24 years, grabbed this award for the second consecutive time, and there is no doubt that this award deserves the series.

The other nominations for this award included Demon Slayer, which has been continued for almost 4 years; Jujutsu Kaisen, which has been continued for nearly 3 years; Spy x Family, which has been continued for 2 years; and Vinland Saga, which has been continued for almost 4 years.

Best Animation for an Anime Series

Eren's Founding Titan as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan Final Season Final Chapters was released in 1 year. However, it only had two episodes because the production team at MAPPA wanted to take time to animate the series as aesthetically as possible. But in the end, it couldn't break the winning streak of Demon Slayer, who won this award for the third consecutive time during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The other nominations included MAPPA Studio's nomination for Chainsaw Man and Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Studio Bones for Mob Psycho 100 season 3, and Studio Orange for Trigun Stampede.

Although one could argue that Attack on Titan won this award, the decision wasn't fair to other nominations like Mob Psycho 100. The series ended its airing with a masterclass animation like none of its previous seasons and still couldn't grab the Best Animation award from Demon Slayer season 3.

Best Director for an Anime Series

Reiner's Armor Titan as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuichiro Hayashi has been held responsible for the direction of the Attack on Titan series since MAPPA took over the series from Wit Studio after season 3. There is no doubt that he has done an amazing job animating the Attack on Titan Final Season, especially the two episodes of the final chapters.

But he was beaten by Shouta Goshozono, who won for his direction in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024. The other nominations for this award included Daisuke Hiramaki for Oshi no Ko, Hirotaka Mori for Heavenly Delusion, Ryu Nakayama for Chainsaw Man, and Keiichiro Saito for Bocchi the Rock!

Although Attack on Titan did a perfect job in direction, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 was the deserving winner as each of its episodes featured a unique direction, which led to Shouta Goshozono being crowned Best Director during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Best Cinematography for an Anime Series

Hange (left) and Levi (right) as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Before a decade ago or so, the words 'cinematography' and 'anime' were never linked as if they didn't even have a relation. But now that a separate award is dedicated to this, it shows how much the anime industry has progressed.

Shigeki Asakawa was nominated for Best Cinematography as the director of photography for Attack on Titan Final Season. But couldn't win against Teppei Ito, who went all out as the director of photography in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Teppei Ito was also nominated for his work on Chainsaw Man for this award during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The other nominations for this award include Hisashi Matsumuko and Yuki Kawashita for Vinland Saga season 2, Kentaro Waki for Heavenly Delusion, and Yuichi Terao for Demon Slayer. Teppei Ito's double nomination for the same award was an indication of his outstanding work as a director of photography, especially for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 17.

Best Action Anime Series

The Colossal Titan as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan Final Season was the last dance between Eren and his friends as the latter fought the former to stop him from eradicating humanity. The animators at MAPPA studio went all-out animating this final fight. Still, the same studio's Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 gave a head-on competition and won this award during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The other nominations for this award include Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War — The Separation, animated by Studio Pierrot; Chainsaw Man, animated by MAPPA; Demon Slayer, animated by Ufotable; and One Piece, animated by Toei Animation.

This category has big names like One Piece, Demon Slayer, and Bleach. But Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 stood atop with an animation standard that could be hard to match in the future. Aesthetically animated fights like Todou and Itadori vs. Mahito, Jogo vs. Sukuna, and many others were part of this season, which could be why this series has crowned this award.

Best Main Character in an Anime Series

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Nominated for the third consecutive time for this series, Eren Yeager was the star of the show for Attack on Titan Final Season. His sacrifice in the final season made the world a better place. Unfortunately, his last nomination during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 wasn't as successful as a certain Straw Hat named Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, who won in this category.

The other nominations in this category include Denji from Chainsaw Man, Shigeo Kageyama from Mob Psycho 100 III, Thorfinn from Vinland Saga, and Hitori Gotoh from Bocchi the Rock!

Luffy deserved to win this award, considering he reached a new transformation named Gear 5. This could be the primary reason why fans voted for Luffy instead of Eren. Thorfinn and Kageyama were also strong contenders, but Luffy soared through.

Best Supporting Character in an Anime Series

Hange as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Attack on Titan Final Season was a goodbye to some of the fan-favorite characters, including Hange Zoe. She died entertaining her curiosity and was burned by the body heat of Titans. But Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 won this award during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The other nominations for this award include Arataka Reigen from Mob Psycho 100 III, Kana Arima from Oshi no Ko, Power from Chainsaw Man, and Suguru Geto from Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

Undoubtedly, Gojo Satoru's sealing during this season was the spotlight for Jujutsu Kaisen, but Hange Zoe would have also been a deserving winner. Her character peaked during this season, which is why she was even nominated for this series. But considering that two Jujutsu Kaisen characters were nominated in this single award category, her chances were low from the very start.

Best Voice Acting Performance for an Anime Series (Japanese)

Eren Yeager as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The two-time winner and nominated for the third consecutive time, Yuki Kaji entered the Crunchyroll Anime Awards with a nomination for the character he voiced for over a decade, Eren Yeager.

Attack on Titan Final Chapter was a special anime for the voice actor as he put an end to this character in the last sequel. But he couldn't win the award as Yuichi Nakamura won this award for Gojo Satoru during Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

The other nominations for this award included Atsumi Tanezaki as Anya Forger from Spy × Family season 1 cour 2, Kikunosuke Toya as Denji from Chainsaw Man, Mayumi Tanaka as Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, and Yoshino Aoyama as Hitori Gotoh from Bocchi the Rock!

A voice like Yuichi Nakamura is hard to find in any industry. His intimidating voice stands second to none and even beats two-time winner, Yuki Kaji. Luffy's voice actor and Gotoh were also deserving winners of this award, but Gojo Satoru soared through during the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

2023: The Year of MAPPA Studio

Out of the 32 Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024 categories, MAPPA Animation Studios received nominations in 26 categories. This indicates how MAPPA went over the top in 2023 to get out as many anime series as possible and was one of the best animation studios to participate in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2024.

Getting out so many anime series was not met with low-standard animation as each anime series adapted by MAPPA had top-notch animation and was a masterpiece on its own.

