Chainsaw Man director Ryu Nakayama leaves MAPPA to start his own production studio

Chainsaw Man director Ryu Nakayama has officially left MAPPA and set up his own animation studio/creative firm. The new animation studio in question is called Andraft, and Mr. Nakayama took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) account to officially announce the creation of the animation studio on January 6, 2024.

Furthermore, Andraft also released a short trailer, which was from a collaboration between VSPO and Cardfight!! Vanguard. This gave fans a glimpse of the animation studio’s art style and overall animation quality. Let's take a closer look at Andraft’s latest work and understand more about Mr. Nakayama’s works in the past.

Chainsaw Man director Ryu Nakayama establishes a new animation studio

The official announcement of Mr. Makayama's new animation studio - Andraft. (Image via X/@r_mkym_)

As stated earlier, the Chainsaw Man director left MAPPA and established his own animation studio named Andraft. In the tweet announcing the news, he also stated the company’s goal is to take on projects from various genres that would challenge the organization.

They also assured that new and challenging projects would be undertaken without bias. Popular voice anime actor Shougo Sakata also congratulated the former Chainsaw Man director on establishing a new company of his own.

A glimpse into Andraft's latest work

Andraft was responsible for the animation of a short trailer. This particular clip served the purpose of a preview video, showcasing the latest collaboration with VSPO and Cardfight!! Vanguard. The overall animation quality was good, and the fight sequences were quite fluid.

The storyboarding and direction of the video was done by Ryu Nakayama himself. This is one of Andraft’s early projects, which has showcased potential. Now that we have seen a glimpse of their work, let’s take a closer look at some of Ryu Nakayama’s past works.

Who is Ryu Nakayama? A detailed look into some of his works

Ryu Nakayama is seen attending an event. (Image via X/@DenjiUnleashed)

While Mr. Nakayama is popularly known for being the Chainsaw Man director, he has worked on other popular titles as well. Since he worked for MAPPA, he also worked on Jujutsu Kaisen. He worked on season 1 of the anime series and directed episode 19 of season 1. Furthermore, he also worked on the key animation for the first episode as well as the opening soundtrack of the anime.

The Chainsaw Man director also worked on Black Clover. He worked on the first ending theme soundtrack and directed the ending, providing the key animation for the same.

He also worked on Rising of Shield Hero, which he directed, storyboarded, and provided key animation for episode 16 of the series.

With such an impressive record, it will be interesting to see him and his studio, Andraft, work on the upcoming set of anime series. His talent and vision will surely aid the studio in getting big projects, which the anime community eagerly anticipates.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.