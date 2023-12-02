10 Anime with characters like Satoru Gojo for Jujutsu Kaisen fans

Jujutsu Kaisen is an anime full of mystery, intense fight sequences, and supernatural abilities. The anime was an instant hit upon its debut in 2021 and is known for its array of well-written characters, key among them being Gojo Satoru. He is a fun-loving character with gravity-defying white hair and a blindfold over his eyes.

From the certain gravitas with which he carries himself, it is evident that Gojo is one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Given his incredible powers and outgoing personality, he instantly became one of the most popular characters in the series, sparking discussions and theories among fans.

With Season 2 of the anime nearing its end and Gojo still being trapped in the prison realm, fans who are wondering when he will be back in action can watch other characters like him in other shonen anime titles as they wait for his return.

Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo Satoru is incredibly similar to many shonen stars

1) Yujiro Hanma (Baki Hanma)

Yujiro and Baki (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Refreshingly different from generic supernatural anime, Baki Hanma is like Jujutsu Kaisen. It follows the life of Baki, a 17-year-old boy on his journey to defeat his father, Yujiro Hanma. The anime is characterized by brutal hand-to-hand combat with herculean characters, all of whom strive to be the strongest in the world.

In the context of strength, Yujiro Hanma is a character much like Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. His reputation as the strongest creature on Earth is a result of his sheer skill, genius intellect, and unparalleled raw strength.

Yujiro has a menacing aura, making everyone around him feel uneasy and petrified. His strength is said to be at par with that of entire nations, as a result of which he is feared and respected by all. He is the epitome of raw power, making him an incredible antagonist of the entire Baki franchise.

2) Killua (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Hunter x Hunter is an adventure anime about a 12-year-old boy, Gon Freecss who goes on a journey in search of his father. Gon aspires to be a hunter, an exceptional individual capable of greatness. During the Hunter’s exam, he meets Killua, a white-haired boy with a touch of destiny.

Killua, with his outgoing personality, is a fan favorite. His demeanor is exactly like one would imagine kid Gojo to be. Being born into a famous family of assassins, Killua showed great potential by mastering several techniques at a very young age.

Like Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, he is a genius in the world of Hunter x Hunter, possessing extraordinary strength and agility, making him an overpowered killing machine.

3) Mamoru Takamura (Hajime No Ippo)

Mamoru Takamura (Image via Madhouse)

Ippo Makunouchi has been bullied all his life, never having the strength to fight for himself. On one such day, Ippo is saved by Mamoru Takamura, an aspiring boxer. Takamura teaches him the importance of being able to fend for himself and motivates Ippo to join Kamogawa Boxing Gym, changing his life forever.

Mamoru Takamura is a man of incredible strength, who once defeated a bear with his bare hands. As the anime progresses, Takamura becomes a multi-weight class professional boxer with a record of 27-0-0, with all 27 wins coming from knockouts.

Like Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, Takamura’s sheer domination in the boxing world along with his incredible accomplishments, has made him the strongest character in Hajime No Ippo.

4) Kakashi Hatake (Naruto)

Kakashi Hatake (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto Uzumaki, the protagonist of Naruto, is a 12-year-old ninja who leads a lonely life. Naruto aspires to be the Hokage and is willing to do his best in this endeavor. Kakashi is Naruto's sensei and one of the most talented shinobis of his generation.

At first glance, both Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen and Kakashi are incredibly similar. Both keep their eyes covered and have gravity-defying hair. They give off a calming nonchalant vibe and possess incredible fighting abilities.

Having been through a terrible tragedy in the past, Kakashi has strong morals, imparting wisdom to his students and teaching them the ways of a ninja.

5) Osamu Dazai (Bungo Stray Dogs)

Osamu Dazai (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs is an engaging anime series that takes viewers on a journey through a supernatural world full of interesting characters and superhuman abilities. The series has continued to captivate fans across the globe because of its well-written characters and psychological intrigue.

Even though he is not the protagonist of this show, Osamu Dazai steals the show with his easygoing personality. Like Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen, Dazai is a little eccentric. He often jokes in high-pressure situations and is very similar to Gojo in the way he deals with enemies during battle and behaves with his friends.

6) Joseph Joestar (Jojo's Bizzare Adventure)

Joseph Joestar (Image via David Production)

Jojo's Bizzare Adventure is a popular anime that tells the story of the Joestar family. The anime encompasses their flashy encounters with several supernatural entities across many generations. Joseph Joestar is the protagonist of the anime's second story arc, Battle Tendency. Like his grandfather, he is able to harness the power of Hamon and later develops his own stand, Hermit Purple, as well.

From a young age, Joseph was known for his exceptional talent for trickery, making him one of the most entertaining characters in the show. His fun-loving personality and casual jokes even between serious fights, may remind fans of Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen.

7) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

One Punch Man is a superhero anime series about Saitama, a hero so overpowered, that he grows bored of his life. Saitama was initially an ordinary human being, who one day decided to become a hero just for the fun of it. After a year of intense training, and losing all of his hair in the process, Saitama became powerful enough to defeat any opponent with a single punch.

Saitama's unparalleled strength and lighting-fast reflexes make him the strongest character in One Punch Man. Similar to Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, he is a class above the rest, and is waiting to fight somebody of his caliber. One Punch Man is exceptional for fans who enjoy an overpowered protagonist demolishing everything in his path to greatness.

8) Kisuke Urahara(Bleach)

Kisuke Urahara (Image via Tite Kubo)

Bleach is an anime about the life of a high school student, Ichigo Kurosaki, who one day gained the powers of a soul reaper and set out to rid the world of Hollows. Kisuke Urahara is the mentor of Ichigo. He is the former captain of Squad 12 and one of the strongest soul reapers to have ever existed. He also had a genius-level intellect, since characters like Sosuke Aizen considered his mind superior to theirs.

Kisuke was introduced as an expert on souls and hollows, running a candy shop called Urahara Shoten. Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen and Kisuke look similar, with Gojo's eyes covered by a blindfold and Kisuke's by his hat. Both of them have a fun personality and their eyes are visible when they are about to get serious for a fight.

9) Kusuo Saiki (Disastrous Life of Saiki K)

Kusuo Saiki as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The anime revolves around the life of Saiki, a powerful psychic with a plethora of interesting abilities. Saiki hates being the center of attention and wishes to lead a simple life. Unfortunately for him, he is surrounded by colorful characters who make it impossible for him to do so.

Saiki was born with so much power that he had to use a limiter in order to lead a normal life. In spite of this, just like Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, he is one of the strongest, if not the strongest character in the show. Even though Saiki is not as flamboyant and outgoing as Gojo, due to his unparalleled skills and innate ability, he is almost as powerful as him.

10) Gildarts Clive (Fairy Tail)

Gildarts Clive (Image via Studio A1)

Having become an S-ranked wizard and considered to be among the best, Gildarts Clive is vastly powerful but has always maintained an easygoing demeanor. Like Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen, despite his individual strength, Gildarts is proud of the current generation and has faith in them. He believes they will be part of a bright future and in time, surpass him.

Despite being a kind-natured person, whenever his friends are threatened, Gildarts fights back with conviction. He possesses crush magic, which enables him to literally crush all his enemies without mercy, thereby protecting his friends.

Concluding thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen with its thrilling storyline and graphic fights has touched the hearts of many anime enthusiasts. In a way, the anime has become this popular due to Gojo Satoru and his charisma. His strength and unique personality have enabled fans to admire him and look up to him.

Although Gojo is a phenomenon in his own right, there have been a few other characters who have had a similar impact on viewers. These characters from other anime like Jujutsu Kaisen remind one of Gojo either because of their indomitable strength or their personality, making their stories interesting for fans.

