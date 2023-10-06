Kid Gojo becomes Killua 2.0 as Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter X Hunter universes collide

Thursday, October 5, 2023 saw the latest episode of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiere, featuring a voice that Hunter x Hunter anime fans should be familiar with. This voice is none other than that of Mariya Ise, who is likely best known for her role as Killua Zoldyck in the latter of the two aforementioned anime series.

Ise’s debut for the Jujutsu Kaisen anime came as the voice of the young Satoru Gojo, who was featured and had his voice debut in a flashback sequence featured in the latest episode. With the universe of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s series now clashing with that of Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter, fans online are excitedly discussing the new bond between the two.

While Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter have many other similarities which fans of both agree exist, this latest connection between the two is the first of its kind, making this reaction unique.

Fans are hoping to see more and more voice actors from the latter series appear in the former as the television anime adaptation of Akutami’s series progresses.

Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter fans share the excitement of Kid Gojo becoming Killua Zoldyck

Mariya Ise's other notable credits include The Promised Neverland’s Ray, Fairy Tail’s Levy McGarden, Kakegurui’s Midari Ikishima, Made in Abyss’ Reg, Pokémon XY’s Eureka, Yes! PreCure 5, and GoGo!’s Urara Kasugano.

Ise is also far from the only voice actor to appear in both Jujutsu Kaisen and Hunter x Hunter. Others include Kouki Uchiyama as Hunter x Hunter’s Meruem and Jujutsu Kaisen’s Toge Inumaki, as well as Marine Inouse voicing Amane and Mai Zen’in, and Shinichiro Miki voicing Knov and Atsuya Kusakabe.

As Akutami’s anime series progresses, the chances of hearing more familiar voices from Togashi’s anime series grow higher and higher, meaning this list will likely grow.

Understandably, fans of both series are incredibly excited to see yet another connection drawn between the two legendary anime and manga franchises. Fans are especially honing in on various memes and headcanons which saw connections drawn between Gojo and Killua, as well as other characters the two interact with in their respective series.

Some fans are also discussing how Akutami must have felt upon learning that Ise would voice young Gojo, especially given his citing Togashi’s series as a major influence. Overall, reactions from fans are wholly positive, ranging from the aforementioned meme discussion and happiness for Akutami, to theories about how the two characters would interact if they got the chance.

