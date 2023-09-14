Does Dazai die in the Bungo Stray Dogs manga? Explained

Following the tragic end of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10, fans of the series were left shocked as the developments left no scope for a comeback for the Armed Detective Agency. The end of the world was looming at large due to Fukuchi's activation of One Order, however, fans were much more worried about Osamu Dazai's condition.

The previous episode saw Dazai and Sigma together preventing themselves from drowning. But right after that, the elevator starts falling down. At that moment, Dazai pushed Sigma out of the elevator, saving him. As for Dazai, he survived but happened to fracture his leg. Soon after, Chuuya arrived and shot him in the head.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Bungo Stray Dogs manga.

Bungo Stray Dogs: Does Osamu Dazai die in the manga?

Osamu Dazai as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Yes, Osamu Dazai does die in the Bungo Stray Dogs manga. Following the end of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10, fans were bound to look for manga spoilers to find out if Dazai had actually passed away or if he would return in the future.

Unfortunately for those fans, the anime has caught up with the manga series. Thus, there is no way for fans to find out about Dazai's condition unless the anime or manga gives fans an update on the situation.

Similar to the anime, the manga only showed Dazai getting shot in the head, following which he had fallen down. Since then, there have been no updates on his condition. Given that the manga's next chapter, i.e., chapter 111 will be released later in October, the anime's next episode, i.e., the season 5 finale will arrive earlier for fans.

Hence, if fans want to learn about Osamu Dazai's condition as soon as possible, their best option would be to watch Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11. The episode is set to be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. With this, the franchise may finally give an update on Dazai's condition.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 11?

The anime's season finale will most likely give fans a conclusion for the Vampire Infection Outbreak Arc. If that were to happen, fans can hope for an Armed Detective Agency member or one of their allies to come to the world's rescue. Given that the agency is based in Yokohama, the chances of them stopping a worldwide war seem implausible.

Sigma as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

Therefore, fans can expect someone to stop Fukuchi and put an end to his order. Given that, pulling out the sword out of Bram should do the trick, Aya might come up with a new plan. That said, with such little time, she could likely take a drastic decision, possibly sacrificing herself.

As for the dead Armed Detective Agency members, a likely plot path might be related to the infamous page. Given how Sigma found a note saying "Help Me" written in Russian, there is a good chance that the paper itself is part of the page. Therefore, Sigma could end up being the world's savior.

