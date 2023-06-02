Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Confirmed to Animate Dazai and Chuuya’s Most Heartbreaking Moment Yet

With Kadokawa having released the second trailer for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, the anime has confirmed to animate the most heartbreaking moment of the fan-favourite duo Dazai and Chuuya. While the scene itself wasn't shown in the trailer, the anime shared a major hint about the same.

Bungo Stray Dogs, written by Kafka Asagiri and illustrated by Sango Harukawa, follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, an organization filled with supernatural ability users. These members try to protect Yokohama from the mafia by completing various missions.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bungo Stray Dogs manga.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 trailer confirms Dazai and Chuuya's farewell scene

Chuuya Nakahara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 4 finished airing on March 29, 2023, with its final episode, titled Skyfall. With that, Studio BONES ended the adaptation for the anime's fourth season with the 77th chapter of the manga.

Hence, it was expected that Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 would entail the Kamui Revelation arc and the Vampire Infection Outbreak arc. However, with the anime's second trailer, the same finally got confirmed.

Young Yukichi Fukuzawa and Ōchi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

The trailer showed fans a glimpse of young Yukichi Fukuzawa and Ōchi Fukuchi. Both characters were previously very close to each other. However, when Fukuchi asked his friend to join the army with him, Fukuzawa rejected the request.

The scene where Fukuzawa rejected Fukuchi's request has been shown in the trailer. Considering that this event took place in Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 105, it is confirmed that the anime has at least animated the events till that chapter.

Yukichi Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Hence, it can be said with certainty that Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will feature the farewell scene of Nakuhara Chuuya. In the manga, Dazai's former teammate from Port Mafia, Chuuya, after being vampire-infected, sides with Fyodor Dostoevsky. Meanwhile, Dazai himself gets teamed up with Five Deadly Omens member Sigma.

When both Fyodor and Dazai get out of their containment in Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 101, they hoped to defeat the other quickly. While Fyodor was planning to escape Meursault facility, Dazai had something else planned.

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Osamu Dazai, with some assistance from Ango, was able to kill the Meursault security guards and change the room codes. This caused Fyodor and Chuuya to enter an incorrect security code while trying to escape the facility. The incorrect code led to Fyodor and Chuuya's location being locked out. Following this, the room was flooded with water.

When Chuuya and Fyodor were close to getting drowned, Dazai spoke to the vampire-infected Chuuya through the PA system. He bid farewell to his former partner as he tried to recollect moments when they had connected in the past. However, he realized that they did not have any such moments, and said goodbye to him.

While manga fans know what happens later in the story, the farewell scene was very emotional to the fans. Hence, knowing that it will make the cut in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 should be a relief for them.

