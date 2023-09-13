Is Bungo Stray Dogs manga on hiatus? Schedule explained

Bungo Stray Dogs manga has become one of the most talked about manga series in recent weeks. However, it is not because of the events that have been taking place in the manga, but in the anime. Despite the fact that anime studio BONES was low on manga content to adapt, the company decided to produce a fifth season for Bungo Stray Dogs.

Now that the season is nearing its conclusion, the anime is set to release its penultimate episode. However, as evident from the preview of the episode, the anime will not have enough content to animate the final episode. Given the lack of content, fans are led to wonder if the Bungo Stray Dogs manga is on a hiatus.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Bungo Stray Dogs manga.

Is Bungo Stray Dogs manga on a break?

Osamu Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

No, the Bungo Stray Dogs manga is not on a break. The manga series, from the beginning of its serialization, has been published in Kadokawa Shoten's seinen manga magazine Young Ace. For fans who do not know, Young Ace is a monthly seinen manga magazine. Hence, Bungo Stray Dogs manga has been a monthly manga since its creation, which is why its chapters tend to be released at a slower rate than the majority of manga series.

This is also one of the leading reasons why studio BONES does not have enough content to animate for the anime. As evident from the preview video, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 is set to adapt at least till chapter 109 of the manga. Considering that the manga only recently released its chapter 110, there likely isn't enough content for the anime's final episode.

When will Bungo Stray Dogs manga chapter 111 be released?

Aya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs manga chapter 110 (Image via Kadokawa)

As revealed at the end of the previous chapter, Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 111 is set to be released sometime in October 2023. Fans can read the manga by purchasing a copy of Kadokawa Shoten's seinen manga magazine Young Ace. That said, this magazine is released in Japan, hence it will only be available in Japanese. If fans want to read the manga in English, they may need to purchase a physical copy.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 111?

Aya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs chapter 110 (Image via Kadokawa)

The previous chapter of the manga sees Aya trying to pull out the sword from Bram by using the weight of a table. Given that Aya wasn't able to pull out the sword herself, she tied the sword to a table that approximately weighed 20 kilograms and pushed it off a building. Unfortunately, the weight wasn't enough to pull out the sword. Therefore, in an attempt to save the world, Aya jumped off the building, hoping to add her weight to the table and pull out the sword.

Thus, Bungo Stray Dogs Chapter 111 may either see Aya's plan succeed or one of the Armed Detective Agency members come to her rescue. While Aya is making a great sacrifice, it does not fit the series to have a child rescue everyone by throwing herself toward death. Thus, Aya may get rescued by someone in the upcoming chapter.

