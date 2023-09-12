Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 finale confirmed to have no manga content to adapt

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 preview was released and it has fans discussing the conclusion of season 5 and how it aligns with the original manga. Episode 10 is expected to cover the manga till Chapter 109, leaving only one chapter left to adapt.

This has raised specu­lation among viewers about whether Studio Bones will provide an original anime ending. Many fans are curious about how the studio will deliver a satis­fying finale, considering the limited source material and ongoing storyline in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bungo Stray Dogs manga as well as the Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 anime.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 and its lack of content

Fans of Bungo Stray Dogs are eagerly discussing the recent develo­pments in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5. One major concern among viewers is how the impending concl­usion of the anime season will align with the source material that's already avail­able.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 of the season covered material from chapters 103 to 105.5 of the manga. Based on the preview for episode 10, it appears that it will adapt content from the remaining portion of chapter 105.5 up to chapter 109. It's worth noting that the manga consists of a total of only 110 chapters.

With the anime slated to have a total of 11 episodes, it becomes clear that the studio is appro­aching the end and running out of manga material to adapt for the season's finale. The situation is further aggravated by the weekly release schedule of the anime paired with the monthly release schedule of the manga.

Expand Tweet

As fans eagerly antic­ipate the concl­usion of the current arc and the season as a whole, there is one burning question on their minds: How will the anime adapt the remaining chapter of the manga?

Fans specifically worry about whether the studio will choose to create an entirely original ending for the anime. This can be a topic of conte­ntion among fans since these endings often diverge from the established source material and may not align with their expectations.

Expand Tweet

Adding to the compl­exity, the Bungo Stray Dogs manga's Decay of the Angel Saga indicates that the source material will extend beyond the anime's ending. This suggests that the anime may provide an original and unexp­ected ending to the saga, diverging from what Bungo Stray Dogs manga readers might expect.

As the series approaches its final episode, fans are uncertain about how the studio will wrap up the story. There's concern whether they can give a satis­fying and cohesive concl­usion given the limited time and source material remai­ning.

Devoted fans of Bungo Stray Dogs will eagerly be watching to see how the studio tackles these challenges and delivers an ending that honors the complex plot and beloved characters.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

In Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 some major revel­ations took place. Fans disco­vered Fukuchi's dark path, but the true motives of the Decay of Angels remained unknown. Fukuzawa stepped up to confront Fukuchi in order to protect his team, while Teruko revealed the objectives of the Decay of Angels to Atsushi.

In a surpr­ising turn, Fyodor and Chuuya, who were presumed dead, made an unexp­ected return and captured Dazai and Sigma. The episode also explored the history between Fukuchi and Fukuzawa, showc­asing their different choices during wartime. This ultimately led to violence when Fukuchi took hostages and required interv­ention from Fukuzawa.

As we approach Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10, fans anxiously await the adapt­ation of the manga's final chapters. The storyline beyond episode 11 remains a mystery to both manga readers and anime viewers.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.