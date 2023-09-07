Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX. Following that, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Fukuchi take some agency members hostage and fight Fukuzawa. Upon failing to identify Fukuchi's true goal, Fukuzawa was stabbed through the chest. Elsewhere, Fyodor and Chuuya returned, having seemingly escaped the flooded room. Following that, they trapped Dazai and Sigma inside an elevator and began flooding it.

Dazai and Sigma may escape the elevator in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10

Release date and time, where to watch

Sigma and Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 is titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 3). It will be released on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

Episode 10 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, September 13

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, September 13

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, September 13

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, September 13

Teruko as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, which will be followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9

Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 2), revealed Fukuchi and Fukuzawa's past and how Fukuchi ended up taking the path he did. The episode saw Fukuchi take some of the agency members hostage.

Following that, he asked Fukuzawa to identify his goal: to rescue his subordinates. Upon failing to state Fukuchi's real goal, Fukuzawa was stabbed through the chest.

Elsewhere, Dazai wanted to use Sigma's ability to read Fyodor's mind through his corpse. They got trapped inside an elevator on their way to Fyodor and Chuuya's location. Fyodor and Chuuya were alive when they managed to escape the flooded room. Following that, they flooded Dazai and Sigma's elevator.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10?

Dazai and Sigma as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 10, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 3), will most likely see Dazai and Sigma try to escape from the elevator. Given that the elevator was reinforced with anti-ability user material, it may take some valiant effort by both of them to escape.

Elsewhere, Teruko had allowed Atsushi to escape. While he wanted to talk to Fukuzawa to decide what he should do next, the agency leader had been stabbed. Thus, Atsushi may be forced to make a decision on his own.

