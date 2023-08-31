Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 will be broadcast on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX. Following that, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Kenji defeat Tetcho using his innate powers. Meanwhile, in Meursault, Dazai managed to defeat Fyodor and Chuuya with some help from Ango and another ability user. Elsewhere, vampire Akutagawa tracked down Aya and Bram, presumably on Fukuchi's orders.

Atsushi may free himself from Teruko in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9

Release date and time, where to watch

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 is titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 2). It will be released on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

Episode 9 of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, September 6

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, September 6

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, September 6

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, September 6

Kenji as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, which will be followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and the CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8

Fyodor as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 8, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 1), saw Kenji angered upon hearing that Atsushi was going to get tortured by Teruko. Thus, he awakened his innate power and defeated Tetcho.

In Meursault, instead of trying to run away from the prison, Dazai chose to defeat Fyodor and Chuuya. He revealed how he communicated with Ango. With that, he managed to stop time and trap Fyodor and Chuuya into drowning to their deaths.

Elsewhere, at the airport, Aya tried to hide with Bram. That's when vampire Akutagawa located them.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9?

Bram as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 9, titled Land of Inhuman Demons (Part 2), will most likely see another agency member come to Aya and Bram's rescue. Given Kunikida's connection with Aya, fans will most likely see him come to the girl's rescue.

Elsewhere, Atsushi was trapped by Teruko. However, he should be able to convey his innocence to Teruko. Thus, fans can expect Atsushi to have a long conversation with Teruko, hopefully conveying to him about Fukuchi's plans. Hence, fans could possibly see some flashbacks involving Teruko and Fukuchi.

