Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 review: Fukuchi's failed recruitment attempt leaves the Armed Detective Agency with a ray of hope

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 1), saw the agency members finally get to regroup and discuss what Kamui was planning to do. While the agency planned on stopping the Decay of Angels leader, Fukuchi tried to recruit Jouno under him.

While his plan failed, he was left in a much worse situation as his plan had gotten exposed.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5: Ranpo reveals Fukuchi's plan

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 opened with the Armed Detective Agency finally getting to regroup and plan their next course of action. During this, Ranpo revealed Fukuchi's plan. He had deduced that the Decay of Angels leader wanted to steal a special weapon called One Order.

The weapon could be used to control any person. Thus, Fukuchi planned on using the One Order to make human beings fight the vampires he himself created.

With this, he wanted to cement his place and become the head of the Army of Mankind. Therefore, the agency needed to do two things.

Firstly, stop Fukuchi from acquiring the weapon.

Secondly, defeat the Vampire Bram.

Hence, they rendezvoused at the airport, where the transfer was set to take place.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5: Aya learns about Fukuchi's plan

Aya as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

The episode saw the Hunting Dogs arrive at the airport as they believed that the agency members would arrive at the location. During this, Fukuchi got Jouno to speak to him alone as he revealed his true intention and tried to recruit him as part of the Decay of Angels.

Jouno tried to trick him and run away, however, Fukuchi managed to defeat him in time.

Nevertheless, Jouno had got Aya to follow him. Hence, she was able to listen in on the conversation and learn that Fukuchi was the mastermind behind the entire terrorist attack.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5

Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5's latest episode, the anime finally gave fans a hint that Fukuchi had begun to mess up.

While he had remained a very intuitive man, as he grew closer to his goal, he had begun to make several mistakes.

For a person of his caliber, it should have been really easy to track down a citizen like Aya, however, she managed to slip past him.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5

Ranpo as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 saw Aya learning about Fukuchi's plans. Hence, she might go to the remaining Hunting Dogs members and reveal the same to them.

While Tetcho held justice as a priority, Teruko was much more obsessed with Fukuchi. Hence, they might end up with a disagreement.

