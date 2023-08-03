Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The installment will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others. It will then be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode showed Kamui's perspective as his plans were getting repeatedly obstructed. That said, he was able to begin the second phase of his plan, which was to start a vampire infection outbreak. While Tachihara found out about Fukuchi's true identity and tried to stop him, he was outsmarted by the Hunting Dogs' leader.

The Armed Detective Agency may strategize a plan to stop the Decay of Angels in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5

Release date and time, where to watch

Kamui as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 is titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 1). It will be released on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The fifth episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, August 9

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 9

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, August 9

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 9

Hunting Dogs as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks, such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4

Tachihara as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4, titled Hero War, Gang War, saw Kamui planning to go after Atsushi after killing Akutagawa. However, his plan got foiled by a security guard who Akutagawa spared recently.

Later during a meeting with the Hunting Dogs, Tachihara expressed wanting to investigate the agency further. While Fukuchi managed to stop him, it wasn't enough to prevent his subordinate's eagerness.

Later in the episode, Tachihara found out about Fukuchi's true identity and fought him with his metal manipulation. While he dominated the fight, he was outsmarted by Kamui. After that, Kamui used Bram to make Tachihara a vampire as well.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5

Fukuzawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 5, titled At the Port in the Sky (Part 1), will most likely see the Armed Detective Agency strategize a plan to stop Kamui and his plan. Considering that Atsushi and Edogawa knew Kamui's true identity, Fukuzawa could come up with a plan to stop his former friend.

While stopping Kamui is the priority, the vampire infection is spreading rapidly, thus part of the team might focus on bringing a halt to that.

