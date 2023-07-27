Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 will be broadcast on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others. It will then be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Akutagawa coming to help Atsushi upon Dazai's orders. While Kamui was exceptionally strong, both Akutagawa and Atsushi refused to give up and combined their abilities to kill the Bloodhounds leader. However, Kamui managed to alter the past and rewrote the entire event to counter his enemy's attack. After that, he slashed Akutagawa's neck.

Tachihara might make his move in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4

Release date and time, where to watch

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 is titled Hero War, Gang War. It will be released on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, although the release time will differ across various time zones.

The fourth episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, August 2

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, August 2

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, August 2

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, August 2

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4 will first be broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3, titled Hero vs. Criminal, saw Akutagawa coming to help Atsushi upon Dazai's request, which he made two weeks before the entire Five Deadly Omens incident. Given that it was a request by Dazai, Akutagawa accepted it and recklessly tried to kill Kamui.

However, Kamui was too strong for both Atsushi and Akutagawa, so they planned to combine their abilities. While they successfully executed their plan, Kamui's space-time ability allowed him to alter the past. Following that, he slashed Akutagawa's neck, seemingly killing him.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 4, titled Hero War, Gang War, will most likely see Atsushi desperately try to fight Kamui. However, given that he has already lost an arm and his partner, it does not seem like Atsushi will be able to fight him. Hence, he may be forced to run away from the ship.

Elsewhere, Bloodhounds member Tachihara could finally make his move. At the end of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4, Tachihara was seen siding with the Armed Detective Agency. However, he is yet to make a move to help them. Thus, the upcoming episode could feature him.

