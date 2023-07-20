Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at 11 pm JST. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others, following which, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Fukuchi accept the offer to become the head of The Army of Mankind. Elsewhere, Edogawa Ranpo was rescued by Minoura and others as he managed to create doubt within their mind. Following that, Ranpo convinced Fukuchi to help them. That's when he realized that Kamui and Fukuchi were the same person.

Akutagawa may join Atsushi in fighting Kamui in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3

Release date and time, where to watch

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 is titled Hero vs. Criminal. The episode will be released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, although the release time of the upcoming episode will differ across the various time zones.

The third episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, July 26

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, July 26

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, July 26

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, July 26

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2, titled The Answer to Everything, saw Edogawa being rescued by the police, following which, he reunited Kunikida, Yosao, and Katai with Atsushi and the others.

Elsewhere, representatives of the United Nations convinced Hunting Dogs leader Fukuchi to become the head of the world's anti-terrorism organization. Thus, he rallied world leaders as he aimed to create the Army of Mankind.

Following that, Ranpo convinced Fukuchi to help the Armed Detective Agency. Soon after, the detective deduced that Fukuchi was Kamui. Following that realization, Ranpo managed to get away while Atsushi was pitted against the Decay of the Angels leader.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3?

Ouchi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 3, titled Hero vs. Criminal, will most likely see the most-awaited pair-up of Atsushi and Akutagawa against Kamui. Osamu Dazai had predicted that their pair-up would be very compatible ages ago. Hence, fans will now finally be able to witness the same.

Elsewhere, other members of the Armed Detective Agency may try to reach out to Atsushi to try and learn what had happened with him and Ranpo. Given the amount of time that has passed, fans may also get a glimpse of Dazai and Fyodor.

