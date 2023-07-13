Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 will be broadcast on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at 11 pm JST. Following the fifth season's premiere, the anime has finally begun the Kamui Revelation arc. The episode will first air on Japanese TV networks like TOKYO MX and others, following which, it will be available to stream on select websites.

The previous episode saw Atsushi learning the page's location through the information Sigma had passed on to him. Elsewhere, Edogawa Ranpo rescued the captured members of the Armed Detective Agency. Following that, he went live on TV to state how they were framed by Five Deadly Omens through an ability that forced people not to believe in them.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2: Edogawa Ranpo may be rescued

Release date and time, where to watch

Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 is titled The Answer to Everything. The episode will be released on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, although the release time of the upcoming episode will differ across time zones.

The second episode of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will be released internationally at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time: 6 am, Wednesday, July 19

Central Standard Time: 8 am, Wednesday, July 19

Eastern Standard Time: 9 am, Wednesday, July 19

British Standard Time: 2 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Central European Time: 3 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Indian Standard Time: 7:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Philippine Standard Time: 10 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Australian Central Standard Time: 11:30 pm, Wednesday, July 19

Kunikida as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 will be first broadcast on TOKYO MX, followed by other Japanese TV networks such as WOWOW, Sun TV, BS11, KBS Kyoto, and TV Aichi.

The anime can also be streamed internationally on Crunchyroll. It will be available in North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Europe, the Middle East, Oceania, and CIS.

Recap of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1

Gogol as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1, titled Strongest Man, saw Atsushi falling unconscious, soon after which he realized that Sigma had transferred the information about the page and Kamui's location to him. Elsewhere, Sigma was rescued by Nikolai Gogol, who planned on killing Fyodor.

Meanwhile, Edogawa Ranpo, disguised as Kamui, rescued the captured members of the Armed Detective agency - Fukuchi, Yosano, and Kunikida, and former member Katai Tayama. Following that, he went live on TV and stated how the Five Deadly Omens had framed them as terrorists. Thus, he pleaded with the police and people to think for themselves.

What to expect from Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2?

Ranpo as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2, titled The Answer to Everything, will most likely see Minoura rescue Edogawa Ranpo. Upon seeing Ranpo's statement on TV, he immediately left his office to head toward the detective's location. Hence, he will most likely be rescuing him. He could be joined by other policemen in helping the agency.

Given that Ranpo has already rescued several members of the agency, there is a good chance that Atsushi, Kyoka, Lucy, and Ango will meet them. If that does happen, fans can expect the agency to think of their next move in the upcoming episode.

