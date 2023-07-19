Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 review: Kamui's identity reveal sets up the most-awaited pair-up

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 left fans with shocking revelations. While it started off with a glimmer of hope for the Armed Detective Agency, things went down the drain after Kamui's identity was revealed. However, a frantic encounter isn't all that the episode left had to offer, as it saw the return of a fan-favorite character.

The episode, titled The Answer to Everything, focuses on the slow descent of hope to despair. While Edogawa Ranpo's plan to get Fukuchi on their side seemingly worked at the beginning, it was foiled after he happened to realize the other identity of the Hunting Dogs' leader.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2: Edogawa Ranpo wins some support for the Agency

Ranpo Edogawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

In the previous episode, fans saw Edogawa Ranpo directly speaking to the public, changing some of their opinions on the Armed Detective Agency being terrorists. Thus, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 opened with Ranpo being rescued by Minoura and other police officers. With that, Ranpo was able to reunite Kunikida, Yosano, and Katai with Atsushi's group.

Following that, Edogawa went to Ouchi Fukuchi to convince him to help the agency. However, he was already convinced that Decay of the Angels was at fault, and had stated so during a speech with the United Nations. Thus, Ranpo was successful in getting some people to believe in the agency.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2: Ouchi Fukuchi's secret identity is revealed

Ouchi Fukuchi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 also saw Fukuchi joining Atsushi and Ranpo in their plan as they smuggled a ship away from the island. During the transit, Edogawa decides to use his Ultra Deduction upon Atsushi's request. Immediately upon doing this, Ranpo realizes that Fukuchi was the leader of the Decay of the Angels, which means Kamui was his secret identity.

Ranpo tries to flee the scene with Atsushi. However, Fukuchi's attack causes Atsushi to stay back. As Atsushi was left at crossroads to either fight Fukuchi or run away, he decided to stay and fight. That said, he was scared of being alone and wanted someone to join him in the fight. That's when Akutagawa was shown to be onboard the ship.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2 definitely had a much better pacing than the anime's first episode. The events of the episode built on each other instead of presenting two or three events that were occurring simultaneously. Hence, the episode managed to grasp the audience's attention and left them asking for more.

While Fukuchi's secret was huge enough for the episode to end at a cliffhanger, the executives at studio BONES decided to include Akutagawa's scene as well. With that, they managed to get fans excited for the upcoming two-on-one fight between Atsushi & Akutagawa and Fukuchi.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 2

Akutagawa as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs (Image via BONES)

Given how the episode ended, fans of the anime are certain that the upcoming episode will show Atsushi and Akutagawa team up against Fukuchi.

Osamu Dazai had predicted quite some time ago that both ability users complement each other, which meant that they could possibly end up being an amazing team. Thus, the next episode is bound to be a must-watch.

