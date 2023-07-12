Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1 review: Kamui Revelation Arc starts off with a bang without Dazai at its center

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1 was the perfect way for fans of the anime to reconnect to the series. It brought in a lot of plot points for fans to anticipate. While the previous season saw the Armed Detective Agency in a really tough spot, the new season has opened with an unlikely member coming to the rescue.

The episode titled, The Answer to Everything, focuses on many plot points. On one side, Atsushi realizes that Sigma gave him the information to locate Kamui. Elsewhere, Edogawa Ranpo took an odd route to rescue all the captured members of the Armed Detective Agency. With the agency members now secured, Ranpo proceeds to clear their names.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1: Sigma's ability fuels Atsushi with information on Kamui

Atsushi as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

After Atsushi was led to believe that Sigma passed away, he starts thinking of a new plan alongside Kyoka, Lucy, and Ango. Just then, Atsushi fell unconscious, only to some time later wake up and reveal that he knew the page's location. When Sigma believed that he was going to die, he transferred the information about the page through his ability to Atsushi. This not only helped Atsushi to locate the page but also the Five Deadly Omens leader Kamui.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1: Edogawa Ranpo rescues the Armed Detective Agency members

When all hope seemed lost for the likes of Fukuzawa and Akiko, Edogawa Ranpo came to rescue them. He, alongside Edgar Allen Poe, overwrote the Bloodhounds' plan and rescued Doppo Kunikida, Akiko Yosano, former member Katai Tayama, and agency's leader Yukichi Fukuzawa from the military police.

Ranpo as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

Following that, Edogawa immediately took action to let the world know the truth. He went live on TV to tell people that the Five Deadly Omens had framed them. While the people refused to believe that, he told them about the page's ability and how it forced people to not believe in the truth. While this led to Ranpo's supposed arrest, he was able to attain some allies for the agency.

Review of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1

Despite the lack of fan-favorite character Osamu Dazai on screen, Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1 started off with a banger. Unlike other arcs that often start slowly, due to how the events ended in the previous arc, the Kamui Revelation Arc left fans with a lot to look forward to with the first episode itself.

Dazai as seen in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via BONES)

While it is true that the anime episode simply adapted the manga chapters without changing much, a lot of credit has to be given to studio BONES' staff that helped bring forth the premiere beautifully.

Final thoughts on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode 1

With Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 premiere ending with Edogawa Ranpo on the verge of getting arrested, fans can anticipate that the agency members could come to his rescue. Elsewhere, Nikolai Gogol had also declared his intention to kill Fyodor to Sigma. Hence, the next episode could see Nikolai taking his first steps toward his personal mission. As for Atsushi, he and his friends might try and find a way to reach Kamui's location.

