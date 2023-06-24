Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 reveals episode count

Bungo Stray Dogs has a new fifth season and the TV anime has revealed that is going to have ten episodes. This has generated some concerns for the fandom as they are not sure if they are going to complete the current arc. However, considering the expectations surrounding the fifth season, the hype for Bungo Stray Dogs is well-deserved.

The anime adaptation of the manga series written by Kafka Asagiri and drawn by Sango Harukawa is one of the most underrated in the current market. Hopefully, the fifth season is going to remedy that.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bungo Stray Dogs series.

Details about the fifth season of Bungo Stray Dogs

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 premieres July 12 on Crunchyroll! The Armed Detective Agency is facing new enemies one after another. Will they be able to overcome this unprecedented crisis? The battle is about to begin.Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 premieres July 12 on Crunchyroll! The Armed Detective Agency is facing new enemies one after another. Will they be able to overcome this unprecedented crisis? The battle is about to begin. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 premieres July 12 on Crunchyroll! 🔎 https://t.co/DGk3PUZ3zU

The fifth season of Bungo Stray Dogs is going to come out on July 12. It has also been revealed by TV anime that the season will have ten episodes, which has raised some eyebrows in the fandom. It is also worth pointing out that this is going to cover the Revelation and Vampire Infection Outbreak arcs from the manga.

The events of the fourth season showed the impact of the Decay of Angels terrorist group and how the only group that could stop them is hunted by the military. Meanwhile, season five will focus on how the Detective Agency has become a target worldwide and the role of the masked man, Kamui, in the terrorist organization.

It has been announced yet, but it is to be expected that the voice cast of previous seasons is going to be present in this one. The director is Takuya Igarashi while the script is written by Yoji Enokido and the music is composed by Taku Iwasaki. Meanwhile, the character designs are made by Nobuhiro Arai, and the art director will be Yumiko Kondou.

The appeal of the series

Tanuki Bingus @SugoiBingus TV Anime "Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5" has total 10 episodes. TV Anime "Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5" has total 10 episodes. https://t.co/mmCdcWgwXF

Part of the reason why the series has been so good is the fact that it has been consistent. Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most underrated series, both in manga and anime format, because it has managed to stay at a high level over the years. That is a key aspect that has rarely been taken into account.

Another element of the anime's success has been the element of the animation. While Bones Studio is mostly known for series such as My Hero Academia, the work they have done with this anime deserves a lot of recognition in that regard. It flows well, looks good, and the transitions work in a compelling manner.

The series is quite easy to digest and presents a very good team dynamic in the Detective Agency, which is one of the biggest-selling points that it has. Definitely, a series that deserves a lot more recognition.

As mentioned earlier, the fifth season of the show is set to be released on July 12, 2023.

