Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is finally out, and with that, fans have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming episodes. The Kamui Revelation arc has finally begun, and thus, the Armed Detective Agency will be going after the Five Deadly Omens. They need to recover the page so that they can use its ability to overwrite the situation forced on them.

Given that the ongoing season is set to adapt two arcs—the Kamui Revelation arc and Vampire Infection Outbreak arc—many fans are interested to know the release schedule and the number of episodes it will contain. Hence, we will be listing out the release schedule for Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 below.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 release schedule explained

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 premiered on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and has been announced to have 11 episodes in total.

Date Episode Number Release Timing (JST/EST/BST/IST) July 12, 2023 Episode 1 (Released) 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 July 19, 2023 Episode 2 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 July 26, 2023 Episode 3 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 August 2, 2023 Episode 4 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 August 9, 2023 Episode 5 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 August 16, 2023 Episode 6 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 August 23, 2023 Episode 7 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 August 30, 2023 Episode 8 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 September 6, 2023 Episode 9 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 September 13, 2023 Episode 10 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30 September 20, 2023 Episode 11 23:00/9:00/14:00/19:30

Although Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is listed for 11 episodes, and the episodes for the same will be released every week on Wednesday, the release dates are still subject to change.

If something of that nature does happen, the anime's executives will make sure to inform fans way in advance about the same. Until any such changes are announced for the anime, fans can expect the release schedule to remain the same as the one given above.

The previous season of Bungo Stray Dogs adapted four arcs—the Untold Origins arc, the Perfect Crime arc, the Hunting Dogs arc, and the Sky Casino arc. All four of these arcs entail a total of 27 chapters of the manga. Considering that the fourth season had 13 episodes, it is to be expected that the fifth season will also have a similar pacing.

The Kamui Revelation arc has a total of 12 chapters. Meanwhile, the Vampire Infection Outbreak arc has a total of 21 chapters to date. Given that the total number of chapters for the two arcs is 33, it seems highly unlikely that the entire Vampire Infection Outbreak arc will be adapted in the fifth season.

That said, the first episode of the fifth season did adapt three chapters of the manga into one episode. If anime studio BONES had decided to carry on such pacing for the entire season, there remains a possibility that all 33 chapters of the two arcs could get adapted.

However, one must remember that some of these chapters were released after the fifth season was announced. Hence, it seems highly unlikely that an anime studio will decide to announce an anime even when the entire content for the same is not available to them at the time.

That said, there also remains the possibility that BONES might have allowed the manga's author Kafka Asagiri to be heavily involved in the production. If that were to have happened, there is a good possibility that the manga author could have provided the anime studio with the story, so that they could adapt the arc entirely.

