Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 episode count revealed

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 is just around the corner, as fans gear up for the installment of the series. Season 5 is set to be released on July 12, 2023, and an announcement has been made with respect to the season's length. Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 will have 11 episodes in total. This season has one episode lesser than what the series has featured in the past 4 seasons.

Fans are excited about the series’ return and have expressed their eagerness in continuing the story on platforms like Twitter and Reddit. This would be a good time to revisit the main cast and staff responsible for the production of Bungo Stray Dogs season 5.

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 cast and staff

The cast of Bungo Stray Dogs has voice actors who have held roles in anime like Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Assassination Classroom.

Atsushi Nakajima - Yuto Uemura (young Grisha Yeager in Attack on Titan)

Osamu Dazai - Mamoru Miyano (Atsumu Miya in Haikyuu!! and Doma in Demon Slayer)

Ochi Fukuchi - Akio Otsuka (Ekubo in Mob Psycho 100 and All For One in My Hero Academia)

Fyodor Dostoyevsky - Akira Ishida (Hyoga in Dr. Stone and Eichi Tsukasa in Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma)

Ranpo Edogawa - Hiroshi Kamiya (Trafalgar Law in One Piece and Levi in Attack on Titan)

Ango Sakaguchi - Jun Fukuyama (Finral Roulacase in Black Clover and Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom)

Lucy Gaud Montgomery - Kana Hanazawa (Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass and Mitsuri Kanroji in Demon Slayer)

Ryunosuke Akutagawa - Kensho Ono (Giorno Giovanna in JoJo’s Bizare Adventure: Golden Wind)

Chuuya Nakahara - Kisho Taniyama (Jean Kirschtein in Attack on Titan)

Staff

Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 to have 11 episodes (Image via Bones)

Director - Takuya Igarashi (Captain Earth and Soul Eater)

Series Composition - Yoji Enokido (The Melody of Oblivion and Ouran High School Host Club)

Script - Yoji Enokido (Neon Genesis Evangelion and Sailor Moon S)

Music - Taku Iwasaki (Gurren Lagann, The Irregular at Magic High School, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure)

Original creator - Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa

Character Design - Nobuhiro Arai (Sakura Kakumei - Hana Saku Otome-tachi ONA and Chaika - The Coffin Princess)

Art Director - Yumiko Kondou (Glassfleet, Gosick, Space Dandy, and My Hero Academia THE MOVIE: World Heroes' Mission)

Chief Animation Director - Nobuhiro Arai (Heaven’s Lost Property the Movie: The Angeloid of Clockwork)

3D Director - Yuuki Oguri and Yōta Andō (Dragon Pilot: Hisone and Masotan and Josee, The Tiger and the Fish movie)

Sound Director - Kazuhiro Wakabayashi (Blue Exorcist and The Case Study of Vanitas)

Director of Photography - Tsuyoshi Kanbayashi (Captain Earth and Darker than Black - Kuro no Keiyakusha: Gaiden)

Color design - Yukari Goto (Sk8 the Infinity and Soul Eater)

Editing - Shigeru Nishiyama (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day and Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan movie)

Prop Design - Fumihiro Katagai (Josee, The Tiger and the Fish movie)

Theme Song Performance - GRANRODEO [Opening] (Kuroko’s Basketball and Baki Hanma ONA) and Luck Life [Ending] (Food Wars! The Third Plate)

Bungo Stray Dogs Plot

Atsushi will play a key role in Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 (Image via Bones)

For the past few weeks, the orphanage where Atsushi Nakajima (the protagonist of Bungo Stray Dogs) resided had been plagued by a mystical tiger that everyone except him, knew about. Atsushi gets displaced from the orphanage as they suspected him of the strange events that took place.

He no longer has food or water and is forced to wander the streets of the city. He saves a rather odd man named Osamu Dazai. The latter happens to be a suicidal enthusiast and a supernatural detective. He and his partner investigated the very tiger that affected Atsushi, and the findings put him in a very tough situation. Atsushi has no choice but to join Dazai and his firm which deals with supernatural events.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news surrounding Bungo Stray Dogs season 5 as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes